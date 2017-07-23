Man United vs Real Madrid Preview: Reds encounter familiar foe in pre-season

Manchester United's pre-season campaign continues with a clash against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

The Red Devils have started their tour of the United States in very good form, notching up comfortable wins over LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City.

The two sides will meet in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje, the Macedonian capital, at the start of the competitive season, after they both won their respective European trophies.

Madrid kickstart their pre-season against United

While José Mourinho's side are up to speed with match fitness, Los Blancos will begin their pre-season preparations with the clash against England's most decorated football club.

Ahead of the clash, José Mourinho confirmed that superstar goalkeeper David de Gea will stay at the club this summer, despite well-documented interest from Sunday's opponents over the last three years.

And despite yet another summer of transfer rumblings, former United star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay with the Spanish Champions.

Team News

Mourinho has revealed that Luke Shaw will be out until September, Ashley Young until October, and Marcos Rojo may be missing until the start of 2018.

The Europa League champions played with two different defences against Pep Guardiola's side, and the manager plans to do the same against Real.

He confirmed there will be game time for Tim Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Matteo Darmian and young left-back Demi Mitchell for the game at Levi's Stadium.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf will be separated and paired up in the defence alongside other defensive options, one of them likely to be Tuanzebe.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku both played the full 90 minutes against Man City, so are unlikely to feature as prominently throughout the clash with Madrid.

Two goalkeepers will also take the field in California, with the choice between De Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira.