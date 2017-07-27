Pep Guardiola "proud" of Manchester City's performance in convincing Madrid victory

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has stated that the way his side "fought for each other" was important, as The Citizens put in a stellar performance in a 4-1 win victory over Real Madrid.

Fought for each other to play

City were looking to bounce back after their disappointing start to their pre-season tour of America, as they put in a lackluster performance in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Guardiola's certainly put that behind them as they outclassed the Champions League champions for the majority of the clash in Los Angeles, second-half strikes from Nicloas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Brahim Díaz secured the historic win and Guardiola was full of praise for his men post-match.

“The result is not so important but the way we fought for each other, that is," Guardiola told his post-match press conference. "It is the pre-season, just like the last game against United where we lost but did good things."

“As I say, the result is not so important," the coach stated. "But the way we fought for each other to play, that’s the most important thing."



“We need to build something," Guardiola added. "It’s just pre-season a friendly game.”

Not going to be ready

Guardiola has spent big so far in the summer transfer window having already broke the £200million mark, their latest signing was another world record for a defender with the £52m signing of Benjamin Mendy.

The young Frenchman passed a medical to complete his move to The Citizens and was expected to take part in the clash with Madrid, however Guardiola stated that he had been nursing an injury for the past eight months and also confirmed that it is likely that he will miss the opening league clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Unfortunately he is a little bit injured," he said on Mendy's fitness status. "And is not ready for the next two or three weeks."

"We want to compete with everyone," the 46-year-old stated. "Our dream is to be more stable and solid."

"Kyle Walker and Danilo helped us increase our intensity," Guardiola concluded, "As will Mendy."