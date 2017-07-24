Manchester City complete world-record defensive signing of Benjamin Mendy

Above: Bejmain Mendy playing against Manchester City for former club AS Monaco | Photo: Getty Images/Dave Winter

Manchester City's spending has continued as the Citizens have broke their own world-record for a defender, as they announced the completion of their £52million deal for AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

The next few years are going to be successful, surely?

City have been the Premier League big spenders this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to rectify his disappointing first season at the Etihad Stadium, the Catalan looking to do that by flexing the club's financial muscles as the capture of Mendy takes their total spend over the £200m mark.

It all began back at the end of May, six days after the curtains closed on the 2016/17 season with the announcement of Bernardo Silva also from Monaco, it has snowballed from there - breaking world records for both Ederson and Kyle Walker in the coming days and weeks.

The full-back position is one Guardiola has shored up extensively with the capture of Walker, the announcement of Danilo on Sunday and now the signing of Mendy, the 23-year-old was unveiled in Los Angeles which is City's latest stop over on their American tour and he shared his delight at committing his future to City for the next five years.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City,” Mendy said to mancity.com. “They are one of Europe’s leading Clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football."

The full-back added: “I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful.”

Going to be a thrilling season

Even before their shopping spree City would have been considered one of the favourites to lift the Premier League trophy come next May even more so with all these signings, but they aren't the only club to splash the cash as they look to be champions of England.

City rivals Manchester United have splurged once again, breaking the £100m mark for both Victor Lindelöf and Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal and Chelsea have broke their own club records for Alexandre Lacazette and Álvaro Morata respectively and midfielder Yaya Touré stated that the upcoming campaign is going to be "more exciting" but also "more difficult".

"This season coming," Touré stated. "It is going to be more exciting and more difficult."

"Because all the clubs have the power to buy good, strong players," the veteran midfielder admitted. "So many good teams, powerful teams, so many rich clubs who can buy good players."

"To be honest it is going to be exciting for the fans," the Ivorian concluded. "But for us it is going to be difficult!"