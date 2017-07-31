Phil Jones receives a two-match ban as Manchester United and Daley Blind are fined for breaking UEFA doping regulations

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been received a two-game European ban, while fellow defender Daley Blind and the club have been handed hefty fines for breaching UEFA's doping regulations after their Europa League triumph over Ajax in Stockholm.

Throwing the book at them

The clash in Stockholm was one of most iconic nights in the club's recent history, as goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan not only secured the first Europa League title in the club's history but also secured a place in both the upcoming Super Cup against Real Madrid but a group stage spot in the Champions League.

However that night of celebration hasn't come without some hindrances as UEFA announced the punishments against the club and both the respective players for their actions following the win, Blind has been fined €5,000 for his apparent reluctance to take part in a drug test to celebrate with his team-mates.

The big punishment has been handed to Jones for "insulting and directing abusive language" towards a doping control officer after it was requested that he would take a drug test, the ban will keep Jones along with fellow defender Eric Bailly out of next week's Super Cup clash with Madrid as well as their first group stage game.

United were also fined €10,000 for the breach of the rules, there has been no suggestion that either players have been found guilty of doping and the club will have three days to appeal against the decisions made by the governing body.

Very much wants the move

This will be a major setback to what has been overall an excellent start to pre-season for The Red Devils, having won five or their six pre-season games thus far and also making waves in the transfer window with the signings of Victor Lindelöf and Romelu Lukaku.

It has been made clear that manager José Mourinho has been looking to bring at least four players for his Premier League title charge and it looks like that they are nearing their third signing, with current Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matić expected to complete his move to Old Trafford imminently.

It has been reported that the Serbian has been keen on a reuniting with Mourinho with fuel been added to the fire with a picture of Matić wearing a United training shirt leaked on social media on Sunday, after their 3-0 over Valerenga Mourinho stated that the 28-year-old does "very, very much" want the move but remained cautious until the deal was "official".

"I'm waiting for news," Mourinho told the press post-match. "I know that he wants that very, very much and when a player wants very, very much the chance is bigger."

"So I think we have a chance but in football until it's official," the coach added. "I have seen so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now."