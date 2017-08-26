Crystal Palace 0-2 Swansea City: Swans brush Palace aside for first league win of the season

Swansea City were 2-0 victors over Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew.

Swansea took the lead through Abraham, who fought off Martin Kelly to score with the Welsh side’s first shot on target of the season.

Ayew then doubled Swansea's tally just after half-time, one-on-one with the goalkeeper before finishing with a bit of luck.

Tactical battle consumed the first half

Swansea started the game in a similar 3-5-2 shape that lost 4-0 to Manchester United, but Mike van der Hoorn makes his first start since Boxing Day, replacing the injured Kyle Bartley and new signing Sam Clucas made his debut for the club.

The first chance of the game fell to Ayew, latching onto the end of Abraham’s cross but his header flew just wide of the goal.

Palace then had a couple of chances, Patrick van Aanholt cut the ball back to an empty penalty area before James McArthur took the ball off of Christian Benteke’s head just as the Belgian looked to have a free header.

Swansea struggled to build attacks despite dominating early possession. The players didn’t appear to trust van der Hoorn in possession, forcing wing-back Kyle Naughton to drop deep to receive the ball. This meant that Swansea lacked width especially on the right-flank.

Palace would press when Alfie Mawson was on the ball, and ease off when Federico Fernandez or van der Hoorn were in possession. A smart move by Frank de Boer, in a game he described as a “must-win.

Abraham almost capitalised on Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s error, stabbing an effort towards goal from a few yards out but Wayne Hennessey made sure to send an already off target effort wide.

Mawson then met the resulting corner with a free header, but sent his shot wide as Swansea were still in search of their first shot on target of the Premier League season.

Abraham then scored with Swansea’s first Premier League shot on target of the season, getting the better of Kelly who was holding him back, but got enough on the shot to beat Hennessey.

It was not the cleanest strike Abraham will ever hit, but it is a goal that will give the 19-year-old confidence in a season where Swansea will rely on him.  

 