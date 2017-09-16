Newcastle United 2- 1 Stoke City: Lascelles the hero again as Magpies record third consecutive win

Newcastle United were able to record their third win in a row after a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Newcastle took the lead through Christian Atsu, who was the quickest to meet Matt Richie’s cross from the right-hand side.

However Stoke hit back through Xherdan Shaqiri, firing home from 20 yards to level the score.

It was the captain once again though to send Newcastle home with three points, as Jamaal Lascelles rose highest to meet a corner and powered home.

Toon-tastic first half

Both sides started strongly, as the rain poured down on St. James’ Park in the early exchanges.

Rafa Benitez came into this game after a win against Swansea City last week, and is unbeaten against Stoke in all five Premier League fixtures he has played against them. Winning two and conceding just the single goal.

His Newcastle side began to pick up steam early on, as DeAndre Yedlin’s low cross was well intercepted by budding England number one Jack Butland.

Newcastle’s possession then began to count, as Atsu put the Toon ahead after 19 minutes.

Atsu was able to turn home a brilliant cross by Richie, who has been in spectacular form recently for Newcastle.

The goal was Atsu’s first ever in the Premier League, and came at a great time as Newcastle then went from strength to strength.

Captain Lascelles almost scored his second goal in two games as he was able to meet a corner well but his free header flew just wide of the post.

Stoke then hit back through Shaqiri, who bent a speculative effort that was making its way to the top corner before Rob Elliot managed to tip the shot over the bar.

Newcastle came close to getting a second, after Butland made a fine save to deny Joselu a goal against the side that sold him this summer.

Joselu was a mere five yards away from goal, but was unable to poke the ball past Butland following Yedlin’s deflected shot. 

 