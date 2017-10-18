SL Benfica 0-1 Manchester United: Rashford's quick thinking seals vital win for Mourinho's men in Portugal

Marcus Rashford's second half free-kick earned Manchester United a 1-0 win against SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luiz stadium in Lisbon to make it three wins from three in Group A of the UEFA Champions League.

United struggled to get a breakthrough against a very poor Benfica side but when they finally did it was in bizarre fashion as Mile Svilar carried Rashford's long range free-kick over the line in the 65th minute of the game.

After that United controlled the rest of the game to earn yet another win in the group, while Luisão was sent off injury time for the hosts', who lost their third consecutive game in the group.

Mourinho made plenty of changes but his side struggled early on

In terms of the game itself, Jose Mourinho made a few chances to his team for the game with Victor Lindelof, Rashford and Daley Blind coming into the team following the weekend's draw away to Liverpool.

When the football started though, it wasn't the best of spectacles in the first half as the visitors struggled to control the game in which they would have wanted to from the beginning of the game.

They almost got punished for their sloppy play when Álex Grimaldo cross into the box found Eduardo Salvio but his first time shot went just wide of the goal.

 