Paul Clement “disappointed” after Swansea City’s loss to Manchester United

Paul Clement was “disappointed” after Swansea City’s loss to Manchester United

The Swansea boss has said he is happy with parts of the performance for the South Wales club, even though they suffered a 2-0 loss against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Swansea improved

Clement said that the Swans improved compared to the game over Leicester City on Saturday. However, the scoreline did not reflect their side’s performance.

He told to the Swansea official website: “We just have to believe that a good result and a good performance are around the corner,” Clement said.

“The performance was slightly better today but the result did not follow.

Even if it was a tough test, he seemed fairly happy with the Jacks’ hard work. However, he admitted he was a little bit disappointed with the fact that Swans lost the match against the Red Devils.

“We have got to show perseverance and determination to keep going through this difficult time we are having.”

“You are always disappointed when you lose a game,” Clement added.