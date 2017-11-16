Pochettino provides injury boost ahead of North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is 'optimistic' about key players returning from injury in time for the derby at the Emirates Stadium

Players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris were all pulled out from international duty last week, however, all returned to training ahead of the match against Arsenal

Despite the injury boost, the Argentine believes that defender Toby Alderwiereld will be out until the new year after the Belgian was forced into an early exit in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid with a hamstring injury. 

Pochettino provides positive news

In such a big fixture, Mauricio Pochettino hopes that he will be given the ability to choose the quartet of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Hugo Lloris. 

The Argentine said: "I hope we can count on them for the game but still we need to decide, between the medical staff and us.

"I am happy because if they can't play Saturday, surely they are close to playing on Tuesday and next weekend."

However, Pochettino did stress that the decision will be left to the medical staff because he does not want to risk the chance of aggravating their injuries further.

"We have one training session more and we also need to assess the players who have come back from the international break. We are optimistic."

 