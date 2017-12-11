Birmingham City youngster sees loan spell with League Two club extended

Championship side Birmingham City have confirmed that defender Dan Scarr has had his loan spell with League Two team Wycombe Wanderers until the of the season.

The former non-league central defender was sent to the Chairboys on a short-term loan deal that was only supposed to run until January 2nd but following a successful start to life in the fourth tier of English football, the 22-year-old will now stay with Wanderers until May 31st.

Youngster has impressed in League Two

Scarr joined the Midlands side from Stourbridge in January 2017 but is yet to make a first team appearance under any of the first team managers that have been at the club during his time, including former managers Gianfranco Zola and Harry Redknapp.

During his time with the Chairboys, he has helped them up to fifth in the table, picking up eight wins and two draws in the 13 appearances that he has made all competitions, including the recent FA Cup victory over Leatherhead United.

In his opening six games with Wanderers, Scarr enjoyed a six game unbeaten run, including three wins against Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra and Cambridge United.

The former non-league defender will be hoping to add to the impressive eight wins that he currently has under his belt of the busy Christmas period with the League Two side set to face Chesterfield, Newport County and Mansfield Town all at home in the next few weeks, along with a tough Friday night away trip to take on seventh placed Coventry City.

Gareth Ainsworth's side are just three points outside of the automatic promotion spots, which are currently occupied by Luton Town, Notts County and Accrington Stanley with the former having a game in hand on those around them.

A win at the weekend for Wanderers and a loss for Stanley would put Ainsworth's side level on points with the third placed team.