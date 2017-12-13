Swansea City AFC

Swansea City vs Manchester City team news: Agüero starts as Citizens chase consecutive wins record

Team news from the Liberty Stadium.

JackMceachen
Sergio Aguero starts for Manchester City as they attempt to win their 15th consecutive game in the Premier League, a record since the league formed in 1992.

Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala and Bernardo Silva are also in for Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane from the 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Swansea City make one change from the 1-0 win over West Brom as Jordan Ayew comes in for the injured Wayne Routledge.

Four changes for Citizens

Manchester City did have a day less rest than Swansea, having played on Sunday and also have Tottenham Hotspur as visitors to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Aguero was left on the bench during Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola opted to use Raheem Sterling as a false-nine and Gabriel Jesus on the left.

Swansea opt against five at the back

Federico Fernandez returned to Argentina after his father passed away and missed three games, but was on the bench for the weekend’s 1-0 win over West Brom.

Manager Paul Clement hinted at a return to the starting lineup for Fernandez, as the Swans may have switched to a five-at-the-back system but the manager stuck with the 4-3-3 that was successful last time out. 

Bony faces former side

Tammy Abraham did not start against West Brom, as Wilfried Bony was preferred in the lone striker role which yielded positive results as the Ivorian scored the winning goal.

Bony will face the side he left Swansea for in 2015, and continues his redemption tour having already scored against Stoke City this season.

Vincent Kompany was ruled out with a muscular injury, while John Stones and Benjamin Mendy remain long-term absentees for the Manchester side.

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Ki, Mesa, Carroll; Dyer, Bony, Ayew.

Manchester City: Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; Fernandinho, D.Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, B. Silva.

