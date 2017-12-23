Four things we learned following a 3-3 thriller at The Emirates

On a chilly December evening, a highly anticipated matchup involving two attacking teams did not disappoint.

Arsenal and Liverpool went toe-to-toe in a game which had supporters of the two clubs and neutrals alike on the edge of their seats.

Liverpool went two goals up courtesy of in-form pairing Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. Then, in an incredible second half, Arsenal were able to turn the entire game around in just five minutes. Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil saw The Gunners come from behind to go 3-2 up.

However, the host's defensive shortcomings were once again exploited after Roberto Firmino's left-footed effort beat Petr Cech to level the score. Here are four things we learned about Arsenal after a thoroughly entertaining encounter;

Arsenal are poor defensively

In all honesty, this will come as no surprise to anyone who has watched Arsenal more than a handful of times this season. The north-Londoners have the ability to carve teams apart with precise, intricate passing play, but at the other end they simply ship too many goals.

Be it individual errors, or lack of a defensive shape, Arsenal simply concede far too many goals to ever mount a genuine title challenge. The same can be said for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but after winning three FA Cups in four years, the onus is on Arsenal to go to the next level.

Midfield is also a pressing issue

Arsenal have talented midfield players, however none of them seem to be defensively adept. One may point to Francis Coquelin, but even he has shown on a few occasions that he is not of the required quality to take Arsenal forward.

The likes of Jack Wilshere, Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey all have attributes which are best utilised higher up the pitch- therefore all would be better suited with a more defensive midfield partner.

Petr Cech may need replacing sooner rather than later

Cech is without question one of the Premier League's greatest ever goalkeepers. The former Czech international has won four league titles since arriving in England back in 2004, and he also posseses an impressive five FA Cups.

When he joined The Gunners from local rivals Chelsea, former Blues captain John Terry claimed he would "win Arsenal between 10 and 15 points per season." Though Cech has chipped in with the occasional match-winning performances, it's fair to say he's also demonstrated signs of gradual decline.

This could be a position Arsenal need to look at in the summer.

Service for Alexandre Lacazette must improve

Lacazette has made a steady start to his Arsenal career, scoring eight goals in the league, two of which have come against Manchester United and Manchester City.

But the Frenchman often cuts a frustrated figure on the pitch, despite his best efforts he never seems to have many genuine goal scoring opportunities during games.

There are a few reasons as to why this may be the case, an obvious one being that the former Lyon man is still settling in England. Another could be the fact that the Arsenal players are used to playing with Olivier Giroud up top, a forward with a completely different playing style.

Be that as it may, the service into Lacazette has to improve. The 26-year-old is a proven goalscorer and in his short time in England has shown what he is about. If Arsenal are to have a successful end to the season, getting the best out of their record signing could prove pivotal.