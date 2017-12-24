Photo: VAVEL.

Cardiff City

Birmingham City vs Norwich City preview: Canaries looking to pile more misery on Cotterill&#039;s Blues

Birmingham City vs Norwich City preview: Canaries looking to pile more misery on Cotterill's Blues

Visiting Norwich City will be hoping to end a run of five league away games without a victory, whilst Birmingham City are looking to climb off the foot of the table

tom-heslop
Tom Heslop

In a Boxing Day fixture that looks to be one of the dullest in the Sky Bet Championshipbottom of the league Birmingham City will be looking to build on their encouraging performance against Sunderland at the weekend when they take on Norwich City at St.Andrew's on Tuesday afternoon.

Steve Cotterill's side picked up their first point on the road since September on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light thanks to a first half goal from on loan Southampton forward Sam Gallagher, who was later sent off for two bookable offences. 

On the other side, the Canaries lost on Friday night when they faced Brentford at home as they were left to rue their missed chances as the Bees walked away will all three points thanks to a Lasse Vibe first half brace with Nelson Oliveira netting a consolation goal in the 91st minute. 

Heading into the game, Norwich are looking for their first in on the road in five league matches with their last victory coming against Ipswich Town back in October thanks to a James Maddison goal just before the hour mark. 

Blues on the other hand will be looking to bounce back at home having lost their previous two matches to Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. 

Earlier in the season when the two sides met at the home of the Canaries, Carrow Road, Oliveira, the man who was at one point linked with a move to the West Midlands, was the difference between the two sides as his goal in the fifth minute was enough to secure all three points for Daniel Farke's team. 

Going into the fixture, Blues will be without the suspended Gallagher as well as long term absentees Che Adams, Marc Roberts, Carl Jenkinson and Isaac Vassell, whilst Norwich will be running a late fitness test on defender Grant Hanley who hobbled off in the loss over Brentford. 

Predicted teams

Birmingham City: Stockdale, Colin, Dean, Morrison, Grounds, Gardner, Davis, Kieftenbeld, Jota, Jutkiewicz, Boga.

Norwich City: Gunn, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Reed, Vrancic, Pritchard, Murphy, Maddison, Oliveira.

VAVEL Logo

Championship News

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton: Two late goals help Wolves see off Saints

3 days ago

Cardiff City vs Burnley Preview: Bluebirds look for first league win of the season

4 days ago

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Bristol City: Latics go third as Powell nets only goal of game

11 days ago

Leeds United vs Preston North End Preview: Can the Lilywhites cause shock against table toppers?

15 days ago

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Preview: Baggies hoping to boost play-off dreams with win over buoyant Robins

15 days ago

West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Adama Traoré to the rescue for Wolves

a month ago

McClaren praises QPR attitude after Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers

a month ago

Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town: Bees ease past Robins

a month ago

Three QPR players called up for International duty next month

a month ago

McClaren says his side 'needs help' after Bristol defeat

a month ago

Norwich City vs Preston North End Preview: Former boss looking to haunt the Canaries

a month ago