Birmingham City vs Burton Albion Preview: Brewers looking to continue being Blues' bogey team in FA Cup third round

As Birmingham City prepare to take on Burton Albion in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup this weekend, both sides will be hoping that their upturn in form can continue outside of the Sky Bet Championship.

Heading into the game, the two sides are seperated by just one place and one point in the second tier of English football and both have recently started to turn their seasons around having endured terrible starts.

The visitors Burton have picked up 10 points out of a possible 21 over the Christmas period, something which they should be proud of, and they head to St.Andrew's on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over managerless Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Cotterill's Blues on the other hand have also started to slowly turns things around having now won two games on the bounce in the league for the first time since October 2015, where they enjoyed a lucrative run of four games unbeaten in the league.

They won their first away game of the season on Tuesday night against a struggling Reading side and with Southampton loanee Sam Gallagher and Chelsea loanee Jeremie Boga both finding their form, it looks as though the faith that the Blues board have shown in Cotterill may well be paying off.

​Bogey team

The Brewers have become somewhat of a bogey team for the Blues in the last two seasons with the B9 side having failed to pick up a single point in all three of the games that they have faced their Midlands rivals in.

Going into the third round of the cup, it is likely that both managers will make changes to their teams that won last time out, although it is hard to suggest where they may make changes.

Here are how the two teams could possibly line up for the fixture...

Birmingham City: Trueman, Nsue, Morrison, Dean, Bramall, Gleeson, Ndoye, Kieftenbeld, Jota, Jutkiewicz, Maghoma.

Burton Albion: Bywater, Brayford, Buxton, Turner, McFadzean, Flanagan, Allen, Naylor, Scannell, Sbarra, Akpan.