Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Baptism of fire for new Owls boss in Steel City derby

Jos Luhukay has his work cut out in his first game in charge as he takes his new Sheffield Wednesday side across the city to take on fierce rivals Sheffield United.

The Dutchman has managed in the German Bundesliga and has won promotion to the German top flight with Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Augsburg and Hertha Berlin.

However, he faces a life-long Blade in the form of Chris Wilder, who will no doubt have his players up for this match.

Team News

United have made three new signings this week. Midfielders Ryan Leonard and Lee Evans have joined from Southend United and Wolves respectively. Striker James Wilson joined the Blades on loan from Manchester United.

After starring in September’s match, David Brooks is out with glandular fever.

Wednesday still have numerous first team players out. Sam Hutchinson has missed the last two games and is a doubt for this one.

Jack Hunt and Almen Abdi should be in the squad.

Luhukay knows the importance of the derby and has “experienced some fantastic derbies” during his career in Holland and Germany.

Head-to-Head

The Blades have the edge overall in the Steel City derby having won on 49 occasions. The Owls have won 48 times and 44 matches have been drawn.

The reverse fixture in September will live long in the memories of the red half of the city. Having not faced off for over five years, United won 4-2 at Hillsborough. Ex-Owl turned Blade Leon Clarke was at the double against his old club.

The last time the Owls won at Bramall Lane was February 2009. Tommy Spurr and Marcus Tudgay goals secured Wednesday’s first double over United in 95 years.

Form

United have only won one of their last six games, but did earn a point last time out in the Championship at promotion contenders Derby County. The Blades have won eight games, lost four and drawn once at home this season.

Wednesday have also only one won of their last six games. The Owls have only won three games away from home this season, taking 13 points from a possible 39.