Liverpool conclude Deadline Day with a raft of loan exits

Liverpool concluded their January transfer window with a number of loan exits, whilst their were no late signings from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Four loans, one sale

Lazar Markovic had looked like he was destined for Swansea City as the his battle for a way out of Liverpool goes on, but was loaned to Anderlecht after the Swans called the deal off upon completing their move for Andre Ayew.

From the youth squad, there were Championship moves for Jon Flanagan, Ovie Ejaria and Harry Wilson.

Flanagan hasn't featured for the first team this season and heads to Bolton Wanderers in search of more minutes, Bolton currently 22nd in the Championship battling relegation.

Wilson and Ejaria have both had impressive seasons for Liverpool's U23 side so far, they move to Hull City and Sunderland respectively as they seek to continue their development.

They weren't the only figures to exit Melwood on Deadline Day, defender Lloyd Jones leaving on a permanent deal to join Luton Town.

No incomings

There were no late deals for Liverpool, whose major January moves came early with the signing of Virgil van Dijk and sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Promising young full-back Tony Gallacher joined from Falkirk United, but there was disappointment amongst the fan-base that no replacement or alternative to Coutinho was sourced.

The Reds made moves to bring in Naby Keita early and sign Thomas Lemar, but neither RB Leipzig or AS Monaco budged from asking prices that the Reds refused to pay.