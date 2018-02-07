Tottenham 2-0 Newport County: Spurs cruise into the fifth round of FA Cup at second time of asking

Tottenham Hotspur eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup, seeing off Newport County by two goals to nil in their replay at Wembley.

It took Spurs just 26 minutes to open the scoring, through a deflected Moussa Sissoko cross the ball cannoned in off Newport's Dan Butler.

Just over five minutes later Spurs doubled their lead through a neat finish Eric Lamela who latched onto a slotted through ball from Heung-min Son.

The large pitch and favourable playing surface certainly benefitted Spurs but it was far from an embarrassment for the visitors.

On the night after Notts County were comprehensivley beaten 8-1 by Swansea, The Exiles gave another good account for themselves at Wembley.

By no means were Spurs looking like they were in danger of losing but County stuck to the task and they restrained the hosts to just two goals as they put in a credible display.

Spurs in control

Following a slow start by the hosts, Spurs grew into the game after the opening goal. Efforts from Eric Lamela and Son forced goalkeeper Joe Day into a fine double save.

With only one real opportunity for the visitors to note an off target header from Pádraig Amond who was later ruled offside.

However, the main difference seemed the attitude from the Tottenham players. They were aware that Newport were no pushovers.

On home soil they were able to use the huge pitch of Wembley to their advantage by passing the ball about quickly they were able to tire the visitors who clearly were not used to such a large pitch.

Much of same second half

In the second 45 Spurs enjoyed the same comfort on and off the ball in which they did in the first.

Tottenham's attutude was a lot better than it was in the initial game at Rodeny Parade.

The Lilywhite's did not allow The Exiles a second on the ball, as soon as the visitors got the ball back Spurs quickly stole it back.

It was a half of very little clear cut chances, the best opportunity came to substitute Dele Alli who rattled the crossbar of the visitors.

Lamela came close too as his half-volley was well saved by Day denying the Argentine his second of the night.

Christian Eriksen made an appearence in replacement of Son, he came close but his shot arrowed wide of the post.

Despite the thought that after two first half goals Spurs would run away with the game in the second, this did not happen. Spurs were comfortable but were unable to break down the solid back line of Newport, who were cheered on by 7200 travelling fans.

Lively Lamela

Fresh from helping his side to earning a point at Anfield on the weekend, long-term injury sufferer Eric Lamela found himself in the starting XI.

From the off Lamela showed the Spurs crowd what they have missed during his lengthy absence, he covered just about every blade if grass as he chased the ball all night long.

34 minutes into the game Lamela bagged his first goal in 16 months.

His goal was a deserved one, his run was recognised by Son and the finish was superb as he neatly slotted it beyond the keeper.

As a player who has been on the fringe of securing first team football at Spurs, his performance tonight certainly helped his case.

Squad rotation

It was a sensible starting XI chosen by Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Saturday's north London derby.

A tricky first game at Rodney Parade did not put Pochettino off from fielding a weakened team.

With Harry Kane, Eriksen and Dele Alli all on the bench it was down to Son and Lamela to provide the creative spark for Spurs.

The dynamic duo did just that as the pace of Son and the quick feet of Lamela gave Newport too much to handle when Spurs went forward.

The only concern would have to be the performance of second choice striker Fernando Llorente which was not quite upto scratch.

Llorente missed his two main chances which he failed to to the target from close range.

Spotland awaits

Next up for Spurs in the fifth round is an away trip to League One strugglers Rochdale.

Following their 1-0 victory over Millwall, The Dale await the arrival of the Premier League giants on their far from admirable pitch.