Liverpool player ratings as Mane bags a hat-trick in five-star performance from Reds

A hat-trick from Sadio Mané plus goals Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a first leg Champions League advantage with a comfortable 5-0 win over FC Porto.

But how did the Reds fare individually?

Defence produce some outstanding individual performances

Loris Karius (7) - The German goalkeeper was well protected by his defence, especially at set-pieces. His kicking was accurate and was calm and collected throughout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7) - The youngster was given a few early tests by the pace of Brahimi but dealt with the threat superbly and grew into the game with some well timed challenges. Was a threat going forward to round off a great night for the 19-year-old local lad.

Virgil van Dijk (8) - Another stunning display from the Reds record signing. Started a bit nervy especially when bailed out by Lovren's block, but soon grew into the game highlighted by some some excellent long-range passing. One vital touch prevented a Porto goal before the break. Second half displayed the leadership qualities the Reds have been lacking, constantly organising and leading. Superb performance.

Dejan Lovren (8) - Barely a foot wrong from the Croatian, justifying his selection ahead of Matip. His interception of Jose Sa's throw sparked Liverpool's opener, and has staked his claim to be Van Dijk's regular partner. Good to see the former Southampton player prove the doubters wrong.

Andy Robertson (8) - Is quickly becoming a fans favourite. The Scotland international was more defence-minded than usual during the early stages, but like Alexander-Arnold was soon able to threaten at the other end with some excellent crosses that were begging to be scored. Incredible to believe this was the 23-year-old’s Champions League debut.

Midfield bully Portuguese Dragons

Jordan Henderson (7) - Was so important the skipper returned to the starting XI as Henderson controlled the tempo of the game. Kept things simple in the opening 20 minutes, where his defensive work prevented an early Porto tide amounting to more than a mild ripple. So underated with his passes, simple when needed and effective as well.

James Milner (8) - A European night made for the Englishman, helping the visitors seize control and superb with the run that ended with a stunning shot that was denied by the post but converted by Salah on the rebound. Later assisted the fourth. Fantastic decision by Klopp to start the 32-year-old.

Gini Wijnaldum (8) - A game that took him time to get into but soon was jolted into life, the Dutchman was then part of a Liverpool midfield that completely bossed proceedings. So much energy and an abundance of skills that completely fooled the Porto midfield.

Fab three outstanding again

Mohamed Salah (9) - Was denied an early opportunity but didn't make the same mistake when offered another. Showed so much class in the box for the second goal to see him already on 30 for the season now. Worked incredibly hard, and Porto simply had absolutely no answer to his brilliance. Simply a world-class signing.

Roberto Firmino (8) - In what was a quiet game compared to his strike partners. The Brazilian barely wasted a pass, hunted the Porto defence to perfection, produced another superb backheel in the build-up to the third and took the fourth goal superbly to round off another stunning performance.

Sadio Mane (9) - Man of the Match. A little wayward in the early stages but his opener underlined he's a player who makes things happen. His second ended a devastating breakaway and his hat-trick showed the confidence he’s been missing in recent weeks as he fired a stunning third past a helpless Malheiro de Sá. Welcome back, Sadio.

Subs help see out stunning win

Joel Matip (for Henderson 75) (7) - Brought on for game management and helped see out the win with a comfortable range of passes.

Joe Gomez (for Alexander-Arnold 79) (N/A) - A run-out to prove his fitness and get some minutes under his belt.

Danny Ings (for Firmino 80) (N/A) - Good to Ings get a much needed run-out