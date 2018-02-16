Preston North End vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: League leaders looking to overcome tough test against play-off hopefuls

Preston North End play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, hoping they can force their way into the Championship play-off places.

The home side head into the game unbeaten in there last three games, securing a 1-1 draw with Brentford at Griffin Park last weekend. Before this, they had recorded back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Hull City.

If results go their way, they could sit in sixth place in the table at the end of play on Saturday.

As for Wolves, they look to have recovered from their mini-blip in January and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 over Queens Park Rangers last Saturday. They are currently on a three-match win streak.

Their seasons so far

Preston began the season in good form, losing only once in their first 12 league games. This saw them sitting pretty in the play-off places, something that not many had predicted before the season began.

A run of four straight defeats then saw them slide down the table, but they look to have overcome that slide and have once again recaptured their early season form. They've lost only two league games since November.

The season so far will have exceeded Preston fans' expectations but they will now be hoping they can keep it up and push on for a play-off place.

With them sitting just three points outside of the play-off places, they still have every chance.

Wolves have been the standout team in the Championship for the majority of the season and it is surely only a matter of time until they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Every time they've suffered defeat this season they've immediately bounced back with a win, something that has helped them occupy top spot since November.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men will be confident of securing promotion soon, but they will be wary of the test of Preston.

Head to head

Preston North End actually have the edge over Wolves in history having won 49 meetings between the two, with Wolves winning 46. There have been 26 draws.

The last time the two sides met was back in October, Wolves ran out 3-2 winners at Molineux.

A Léo Bonatini brace and an Ivan Cavaleiro goal in a twenty-minute spell either side of half-time put Wolves comfortably 3-0 up before a Jordan Hugill goal and an own goal from Conor Coady made sure it was a nervy end to the game for the hosts.

Team news

The hosts will be without Greg Cunningham and Ben Pearson who are both suspended for the game but they are hopeful Ben Davies will be deemed fit to play.

Paul Gallagher, Tom Clarke and Sean Maguire all remain sidelined.

Bonatini may again miss out for Wolves, he missed last weekend's game against QPR with an unspecified injury.

Romain Saïss has had an ankle injury which has caused him to miss the last three games, but they will be hoping that he is available for selection.