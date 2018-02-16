Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson demands that Porto performance becomes the 'norm' for the team

Jordan Henderson was instrumental in midweek but insists he has moved on from the Reds stunning win at the Estadio Dragao within minutes of the 5-0 result in the Champions League being secured.

A hat-trick from Sadio Mane, plus goals in either half by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, ensured Jürgen Klopp’s secured the thrashing of a side that has only been beaten once all season as well as a scoreline that leaves them in a commanding position to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But for all Henderson’s satisfaction with a memorable night in Portugal, the 27-year-old immediately called for the Reds to make such performances their par.

“We have to do that more often,” said the midfielder, who returned to the starting XI after sitting out the weekend victory at Southampton.

“I thought the lads, the whole team, were brilliant from start to finish. That should be normal for us. You have to keep that going in the Premier League and in this competition. There is another leg at Anfield to finish the job off so there is a lot we need to do to improve but [it] was a good step.

“I thought we started the game really well, were very aggressive and very brave. We pressed up high to get the ball back. We defended well the whole game and with the quality, we have going forward, we were clinical as well", Henderson added.

Are the Reds dark horses for the main prize?

Liverpool have now navigated nine fixtures in the competition this season without defeat, having seen off Hoffenheim in the play-offs and topped their group before Wednesday’s statement at the expense of Porto.

The Reds were one of four teams to remain unbeaten in this season's Champions League group stages, alongside Barcelona, Besiktas and Tottenham.

While they may be considered outsiders for the main prize, Klopp's men boast a forward line that has now scored 28 goals in the competition making them this season's Champions League top-scorers so far, and they are fast becoming a team that can be considered a dark horse for the main prize.

The Reds also built on a two-goal advantage at the interval, learning lessons from the second-half comeback suffered against Sevilla in November, buoyed Henderson.

“We knew after half-time they would have a go so it was about staying calm and keep playing football,” the skipper continued.

“We knew we would create more chances if we could find the space and we managed to do that. It was a great performance.

“Before this game, I am not sure how many teams would have wanted to play us anyway because when we are on it, like we were here, we are very hard to play. But that has to be our norm and we have to be consistent with the performances and to get results like this.”