Pochettino remains positive despite draw against League One strugglers Rochdale

Tottenham suffered an embarrassing end to their FA Cup fifth-round tie away to Rochdale with the hosts equalising in the very last minute.

Steven Davies 93rd-minute equaliser secured the Dale a huge trip to Wembley, just minutes after Harry Kane put Spurs 2-1 ahead.

Despite the turbulent ending to the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino tried to remain positive.

"But in the end we have another possibility," said Pochettino.

Move on

Pochettino said: "After 1-1 there was the possibility to win. We conceded in the last minute of the game and ok, now we need to move on and look forward."

The Argentine stressed that the result, although disappointing was no cause for panic.

He said: "Now we have another possibility to get to the quarter-final. That is the FA Cup. That happens. For us, it's the second time in a row."

The replay comes at a time where Tottenham's calendar is already full to the brim with their away trip to Crystal Palace rescheduled to February 25th to fit the cup replay in during the following week.

Not learning from mistakes

This is the second time Spurs have drawn away to lower league opposition in the FA Cup this season, just a month ago they drew away to Newport County.

However, Tottenham clearly had not learned their lesson, the lower league sides are no pushovers when it comes to the FA Cup.

Pochettino explained: "I think for everyone, for me, that is difficult to assess because everyone was watching a Premier League team against a League One team, but it is not like this."

" I think it's not important the level of the team. We can see again with Newport and today. The good news is that we are still alive and we have the possibility to play again at Wembley."

Turin to Rochdale

It was a stark contrast in stadium and opposition to which Spurs were playing against in Tuesday's draw against Juventus.

Tottenham did not quite look the same side they did during the week, granted without Harry Kane and Dele Alli in the starting XI.

However, Pochettino quickly shut down any comparison between the two games.

He said: "But it's a different competition. You know the FA Cup is like this. You are aware of what happened, the circumstances are completely different."

"The team gave their best and unlucky that we conceded in the end. Sure we will compete again to try to go through."