Norwich City vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Can the Trotters improve torrid away form?

Norwich City will be hoping that the late exploits of the last week can help motivate the side coming into this weekend's game against relegation threatened Bolton.

Norwich picked up an unlikely point late-on against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek thanks to Nelson Oliveira's 40-yard strike.

Bolton, on the other hand, were able to hang on to a valuable three points as they beat fellow strugglers Sunderland 1-0 at the Macron.

How they've fared so far

It has been a season of consolidation for Norwich under new manager Daniel Farke. Despite early struggles and groans from the fans, the Canaries have started to look a real threat and tough outfit to beat. Points at Wolves and Derby County were deservedly earned and I'm sure Farke will want his side to finish the season strongly.

Alex Pritchard's departure in the January window left some fans bemused, although recent signings have been pleasing on the eye. Moritz Leitner and Onel Hernandez both making an impression in recent weeks.

With the Canaries sitting dead mid-table, the high hopes that the supporters had at the start of the season have been dampened throughout. Although, with this being a new style and a new manager - Norwich have reason for future optimism.

However, for Bolton Wanderers, the aim is survival. After a horrible start to the season, Phil Parkinson has picked his side up and is steering them away from safety.

The Trotters' home form has been impressive on many an occasion whilst away from home Parkinson's men have won just one game - away at high-flying Sheffield United.

With Gary Madine leaving the club in January, it is yet to be seen whether his goals can be replicated on a regular basis. The signing of Jan Kirchhoff in midweek will only bolster up the teams strength in defending.

Last time they met

Former striker Gary Madine netted the opener as Bolton went on to win the game 2-1 at the Macron. Adam Armstrong made it two before half-time. Norwich were out of form and that showed - Josh Murphy with a late consolation.

Team news

Timm Klose is a doubt for the Canaries whilst Ivo Pinto will have to settle for a place on the bench after his recent knee injury. Loanee Marcus Edwards could feature.

Bolton will have Karl Henry missing from their squad after the midfielder picked up his 10th booking of the season - leading to a two game ban. Mark Little is also out as he continues to serve suspension after seeing red vs QPR.