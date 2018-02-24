Liverpool 4-1 West Ham: Moyes' dreadful Anfield record continues as Liverpool cross 100 goal threshold in style

Liverpool ​cruised to a 4-1 win against West Ham ​on Saturday afternoon, moving up to second place in the Premier League ​table as David Moyes' ​woeful Anfield record continued.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp's side cruise past 100 goal tally for the season in style

Coming into the game just one goal shy of the illusive 100 goal mark, Liverpool ensured the surpassed such a tally in style - only once in their Premier League history have they done so in fewer matches (2013/14). Things almost got off to the perfect start just two and a half minutes in when Mohamed Salah combined well with Roberto Firmino, only for the Egyptian's shot to crash off the post. The duo's improving relationship was more than evident here, understanding each other's games in an almost telepathic style.

Yet, the opening goal came from a far more unlikely source. Salah's pinpoint delivery from a corner narrowly missed the head of Virgil Van Dijk before Emre Can was on hand to steer the ball beyond Adrian. Very few would've expected the club's 100th goal of the season to come from a corner kick, but perhaps it was a rather fitting end to a campaign in which Liverpool's set-pieces have gone from strength to strength.

The home side had numerous chances to extend their lead in the first-half; Mane headed high and wide after some good combination play with Firmino while Robertson almost found the net in stunning fashion after his lobbed cross seemed to be creeping in at the far post. Mo Salah even proved he's human after all, flying in at the back post to meet Robertson's cross, only to head wide of the target.

You'd have been forgiving for thinking it was going to be one of those days for The Reds, but the half-time interval saw Liverpool come out all guns blazing to ensure the marked the weekend with a win. Salah netted his 31st goal of the season in a move that was far more about the assist as Oxlade-Chamberlain bullied his way through the West Ham midfield before prodding the ball through to Salah. From then on there would only be one outcome as the Egyptian continues his stunning form upon his return to England's top-flight.

Firmino and Mane improved their goalscoring tally's too, with the former threaded through by Emre Can after a woeful clearance from Adrian gave Liverpool possession in the middle of the park. Capping his afternoon off in true style with a no-look goal, the Brazilian is now up to 22 goals for the season while Mane netted his 13th of the campaign after a brilliant delivery from Robertson - a result that marks the 26th time Liverpool have scored 4+ goals in a game under Klopp in less than three seasons.

Embed from Getty Images

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold: The best the Reds have had in years?

For all the brilliance of Liverpool's front three, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were very much the standout performers at Anfield, producing a full-proof performance down the flanks. Bombing forward whenever possible, both players put chances on a plate for their teammates and were unlucky not to register more assists on a day where Klopp's side could easily have scored seven.

Signing for just £8million from Hull City in a deal that saw Kevin Stewart later move the other way, Robertson continues to represent a brilliant piece of business from Liverpool while home grown Alexander-Arnold's future looks just as bright. This could well be the best full-back pairing Liverpool have had in years.

Embed from Getty Images

Karius impresses against a dangerous Arnautovic

Despite what the scoreline would suggest, this game could've gone far differently for The Hammers.

Deployed up front on his own, Marko Arnautovic was a real handful all day long for the Liverpool defence, holding the ball up while waiting for support from those behind him.

The Austrian so nearly produced a stunning goal in the first-half too, breaking past Joel Matip down the right-hand side before unleashing a lofted shot from long-range. Karius was more than equal to it however, getting a fingertip to it that saw it cannon off the bar and out of danger. Had he failed to make the save, it could well have been a very different picture for Liverpool.