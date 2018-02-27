Jürgen Klopp explains why Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson didn't feature against Liverpool

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, moving up to second place in the Premier League table as David Moyes left Anfield with yet another defeat.

However, the fixture also saw the absence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who didn't feature in the victory despite being named on the bench.

The Liverpool captain has played 26 matches in all competitions this season and has found the net only once all season, that coming in a 3-2 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium back in September.

Henderson is in 'outstanding shape'

The 27-year-old last featured in the Reds 5-0 mauling over FC Porto in the first-leg of the knockout stage of the Champions League a fortnight ago.

Henderson has not played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League since the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Arsenal in December.

Klopp reassured the media that Henderson not featuring was not a major concern stating:

“Hendo has a little issue, really not a lot, and Emre [Can] has [eight] yellow cards,” said Jürgen Klopp.

“If he got a yellow card then Hendo plays the next two games. I tried to deal with it a little bit.

“Hendo is in outstanding shape as well. He had a few days off in the break, he couldn’t train constantly because of different things but it is all good. He should usually play.”

Liverpool’s handsome win over West Ham leaves them third in the Premier League table as well as four points clear of fifth-place Chelsea as the race for 'top-four' reaches the crucial stages of the season

The Reds host Newcastle this weekend before making the trip to Manchester United.