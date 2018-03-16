Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns in all English clash in Champions League last-eight draw

The Champions League draw has thrown yet another surprise in its last-eight stage, with the remaining two English sides Manchester City and Liverpool facing off against eachother in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Only one can win

Europe's elite cup competition has thrown together some classic all-English clashes over the years including the 2008 final between Manchester United and Chelsea, with the last clash coming between the same sides in the 2010-11 quarter-finals.

This clash is expected to be one of the most thrilling of the draw with the two producing some great football at the top of the Premier League and in Europe throughout the campaign, and have already produced some excellent clashes between themselves in the top-flight.

They currently draw at a game a piece with Liverpool winning their latest clash 4-3 back in January following on from City's 5-0 annihilation back in September, the first-leg will take place at Anfield before returning to The Etihad Stadium the following week.

Old finalists meet again

Across the rest of the draw the biggest standout is the reuniting of Juventus and Real Madrid, with The Old Lady looking to thwart their 2017 final conquerors and finally lift the coveted European trophy while The Galácticos will be going for an historic third consecutive third European trophy a record in the Champions League era.

Sevilla will be looking to collect another scalp having thwarted United in the last-16 when they take on the mighty Bayern Munich, while Barcelona will take on Italian giants Roma for a place in the semi-finals.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw

Barcelona v Roma

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City

The first-legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on either 3 or 4 April with the second-legs taking place a week later on either 10 or 11.