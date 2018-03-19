Analysis: An excellent Eriksen performance denies Swansea a semi-final place

Tottenham Hotspur sailed into the FA Cup semi-finals after a dominant 3-0 victory away to Swansea.

Despite playing without their main man, Harry Kane due to injury the Lilywhite's strength in depth shone through, as a brace from Christian Eriksen and a goal for Erik Lamela secured Spurs a comfortable quarter-final win.

The great Dane

Two brilliant goals topped off what was a man of the match performance from the midfielder. Eriksen really has put in some fantastic performances recently, notably in Tottenham's 4-1 victory over Bournemouth where he orchestrated a Tottenham victory after losing Kane.

Again, Eriksen was at the middle of everything going forward for the visitors and helped himself to two fine goals. A superb left-footed effort from outside the box in the first-half and a thunderous shot in the second sealed what turned out to be a simple victory.

In the absence of Kane, the 26-year-old will have to continue his fine form in order to keep Spurs in a strong league position with only weeks to go.

Lamela catching the eye

Riddled with injuries in his spell at the London club, Lamela has struggled to secure first-team football on a regular basis. However, he certainly helped his chances with his performance against the Swans.

In a game where Swansea never really closed Spurs down, Lamela was able to impress with plenty of time on the ball. His 45th-minute goal was thoroughly deserved and showcased what the Argentine is capable of. Skill on the ball followed by a calm, weak-footed shot concluded what was a memorable performance by the 26-year-old.

Manchester United await

Following Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Leicester City after extra time Spurs were drawn against Manchester United, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion, for the semi-final clash.

Tottenham enjoyed a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils back in January, Eriksen scoring after only 11 seconds.

On paper, Southampton would have been the ideal draw for Tottenham. However, they will fancy their chances against José Mourinho's men. Exiting last year's competition after losing 4-2 to Chelsea, Spurs will be aiming to go at least one better this time around.