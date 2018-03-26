England vs Italy Preview: Can the Three Lions continue to impress against a shaky Italy side?

England host Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night, with just three warm-up games remaining until the Russia World Cup.

On the back of a deserved 1-0 victory away to the Netherlands on Friday, Gareth Southgate is set to rotate his squad once again.

The 2006 World Cup winners are welcomed to Wembley for a friendly match after they failed to qualify for the World Cup - missing their first World Cup since 1958.

Dutch delight

An experimental England side earned a deserved victory in Amsterdam thanks to a second-half goal from Jesse Lingard.

On the whole, the side faired well, a mixture of youth and experience worked well with many of the players on show fighting for their place in the World Cup squad.

The Netherlands much like Italy have failed to qualify for the Russia World Cup, two countries very much in a time of transition.

However, this should not take away from England's performance on Friday night. A mature showing from a largely inexperienced side on the international platform.

The sides met at the 2014 World Cup in Group D, Italy ran out 2-1 victors in the first game of the group stage.

Squad rotation

Jack Wilshere will play no part in Tuesday's game as he returned to Arsenal due to injury.

Joe Gomez has also returned to his club side Liverpool after he picked up an injury in Friday's game in Amsterdam.

Jack Butland is expected to start in goal after Jordan Pickford kept a clean-sheet in Friday's game.

Jamie Vardy is also anticipated to start the game as the Three Lions' lone forward, replacing Marcus Rashford.

Burnley's James Tarkowski could earn his England debut, following an impressive season at the Clarets many will be eager to see what the 25-year-old can offer.

Italy in crisis

Gli Azzurri have failed to qualify for their first World Cup in 60 years.

A fall from grace considering it was only three World Cup tournaments since they were crowned champions.

Gianluigi Buffon has returned from international retirement in an attempt to unite his national side but the veteran goalkeeper is expected to start on the bench at Wembley.

Buffon has hit back at criticism of his U-turn: "I'm not here to showcase, to show myself off. I can still be useful. I might be 40 but I'm the goalkeeper of Juventus."

"Italy is a funny country where people enjoy controversy but any controversy about me is just sensationalism," he added.

Sterling pleads to the fans

Raheem Sterling has appealed for the England fans to get behind their country ahead of the World Cup.

Sterling, who has faced a lot of criticism on the international stage has urged the fans to show them some love.

"If you want your country to do well as everyone says, bring a positive light to it," the winger said.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a rich vein of form for Manchester City this season and will be looking to replicate it for his country.

"Make the boys go off to the World Cup with a clear head, that everyone is behind them and everyone is with them, and trust me I think you would definitely see a better England," he added.