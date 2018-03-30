Brentford 1-1 Sheffield United: Bees and Blades play out a feisty draw

Brentford and Sheffield United were both reduced to ten men as they played out a 1-1 draw at a very wet Griffin Park.

The game started off very end to end. The wet conditions certainly didn't help matters.

A very scrappy first half

The first real chance of the game did fall to the hosts, when Henrik Dalsgaard had a shot on the edge of the box but it was easily saved by Jamal Blackman in the Blades net, the follow was hacked away.

Neal Maupay was almost let in by some miscommunication in the United back line but Chris Basham was able to hack it back to Blackman.

Sheffield United had their first chance when Billy Sharp was put through on goal but his shot went just wide.Sharp then had his blushes saved by the assistant referee when he was unable to convert Basham's driven cross as he was able to burst past Josh Clarke into the box, only for Sharp to fluff his lines. John Fleck did have half a chance when he got at the Brentford defence but his rather tame effort was easily saved by Daniel Bentley.

Chances were at a premium throughout the first half, as the rain kept chucking it down. There was an off the ball incident between Leon Clarke and Dalsgaard. Both players received a talking to by the referee.

Finally a breakthrough

The second half started much like the first with both teams trying to create chances but to no real success in the opening flurries of attacks. Whenever either side tried to get at each other's defences either the pitch or good defending negated anything from really being created.

The visitors did take the lead in the 55th minute with a slice of luck about it. Basham had a shot from the top of the box seemed to take a deflection which wrong footed Bentley and gave the visitors the first goal of the game.

The Bees did go in search of an equaliser but were being met by a now spirited Blades side. United came out of their shell a lot more than they did in the first half, but Brentford looked most in trouble when the ball was played back to Bentley who was put under constant pressure by United's forwards.

Drama saved for the last 30

Brentford grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Chris Mepham on the penalty spot and he lashed it into the net with Blackman nowhere in sight. In the aftermath of the goal there was an altercation between Blades goalkeeper Blackman and Ryan Woods in which both of them seemed to push each other as Woods tried to recover the ball. Both players were shown red cards.

Both sides had their chances to win the game, United had the best chance through Clayton Donaldson, when the substitute was put through onto goal but his shot was saved well by Bentley. Bees' best late chance came after some neat play to get into the box, but ended with a rather weak effort from Maupay.

United did have the final chance of the game as Clarke dribbled his way onto goal only for Bentley to come out and smother.