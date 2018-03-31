Watford 2-2 Bournemouth: Late Defoe strike sees points shared

Jermain Defoe scored in injury time for Bournemouth as the Cherries rescued a late away point against Watford in match where both teams could have all but secured survival.

The Hornets looked to be holding on for a fourth straight home win after goals from Kiko Femenia and Roberto Pereyra either side of a Josh King penalty - but the experienced Defoe popped up late on as the two teams were made to make do with a point apiece.

Watford take the lead in end to end first half

It took Watford 13 minutes to open the scoring at Vicarage Road. Pereyra won a corner on the left hand side, and from the resulting delivery Femenia found the back of the net.

A lofted ball in managed to find the Spaniard who teed up a volley, and rather fortuitously it deflected off King and ended up in the back of the net.

It was a goal that was rather against the run of play, for it was Bournemouth who created more in the opening exchanges.

Nathan Ake headed against the bar from a free-kick after just four minutes, before heading off target again later in the half with Eddie Howe's men a goal down.

There was also a chance for Junior Stanislas inside the opening ten minutes. He worked space for an effort on the edge of the box but Orestis Karnezis sprawled to his left to make a good stop.

With 18 minutes gone Bournemouth could easily have found themselves an equaliser. Adrian Mariappa gave the ball away in a promising area which presented King with a run on goal. However Sebastian Prodl got back to make a brilliant tackle just as the Norwegian forward looked to line up a shot.

Femenia was then involved in an attacking area again, this time turning provider following his goal. He got to the byline on the left before pulling the ball back for Will Hughes. However his shot came off Troy Deeney and bounced just wide.

Cherries level from the spot

With the game approaching half time Bournemouth found an equaliser courtesy of a penalty kick. Stanislas cut inside and hit a shot which was well saved by Karnezis. However on the follow up Jose Holebas handled the ball and the referee pointed to the spot.

King was the man tasked with finding the net and he obliged by stroking the ball calmly into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Based on the chances they'd created in the first half it was arguably what the Cherries deserved going into the break.

Hornets back in front following restart

Within minutes of the second half getting underway Watford regained control of the game.

Hughes did well to keep possession inside the box before laying off Pereyra who was making a late run into the box. The Argentine was then able to have a shot on goal, stroking the ball home past Asmir Begovic for a third Premier League goal of the campaign to restore his team's lead.

Bournemouth had looked positive in attack in the first half but the second 45 minutes saw them struggle to break the Hornets down. Jordon Ibe showed signs of life just after the hour mark but his shot from distance was straight at Karnezis.

Defoe scores in injury time for visitors

The Cherries brought on Defoe to try and salvage something from the game but despite a period of pressure midway through the second half it looked as though they wouldn't be able to break Watford down.

However in injury a long free-kick was launched forward and Ake was able to flick the ball. Defoe pounced on the loose ball inside the box and was then able to instinctively fire home and make it 2-2 to ensure both sides had to settle for a point.