Reported Liverpool target Nabil Fekir: Destiny will determine my future

Last summer, it was Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk; this summer, it seems Lyon’s Nabil Fekir will be the man to dominate the Merseyside rumour mills.

The Algerian-born French international attacking midfielder was linked by numerous outlets with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a week or so ago for a reported fee of around €70 million, or £62 million.

Klopp laughed off the reports that the Lyon captain was someone he might be interested in during the week, and Fekir’s father has since rubbished claims that his son had met with Klopp to discuss a potential move, but speculation persists nonetheless.

A move for Fekir would make sense as Liverpool look to fill the void left by the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January, who was allowed to leave for the Catalan club mid-season without being immediately replaced.

Ruling nothing out

Capable of playing as a number 10 and also across the front line, Fekir, who has scored 20 goals this season, is a logical target which possibly explains the links.

When asked about the rumours linking him to Merseyside, he did little to quash the speculation.

Quoted in French publication L’Equipe, Fekir said: “The president [Jean-Michel Aulas] told me, like he told everyone else when they signed their contracts, that we have the possibility to talk whenever I want to leave.”

Fekir, though, would not be drawn further on the links, keeping his options open while simultaneously not ruling anything out.

He continued: “Nobody signs for life in a club. It doesn't work like that, but I don't have a free pass to leave. I have a contract until 2020. I'll let destiny handle the rest.

“I'm in Lyon for two more games and then we'll see. For now, there's nothing. The president trusts me and I feel good at Lyon.”

Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund, who Liverpool have been interested in previously, and Jorginho of Napoli, a Brazilian-born Italian international, are among the other targets that Klopp and Liverpool will target as they look to strengthen the squad and mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season.