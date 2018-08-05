Arsenal 2-0 Lazio: Player ratings as Arsenal end their pre-season with a victory

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season with a comfortable 2-0 over Serie A side Lazio.

Goals from youngster Reiss Nelson and substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough to see the Gunners emerge victorious in Stockholm.

Goalkeeper and defence

Bernd Leno - 6 - Didn't have a great deal to do, but offered a reliable presence in goal. His distribution with his feet was impressive throughout the match.

Stephan Lichtsteiner - 7 - An encouraging display from the Swiss international. Lichtsteiner, who was starting his first pre-season game for Arsenal, created the first real chance of the game. A floated ball over the top of the Lazio defence fell to Alexandre Lacazette, who saw his volley parried by goalkeeper Silvio Proto.

Rob Holding - 5 - Not the best outing for the former Bolton man. A few shaky moments in the Arsenal box - fortunately for him - went unpunished. Improvement needed for the big kick off.

Calum Chambers - 5 - Much like his partner Holding, Chambers had one or two indecisive movements in dangerous areas. On another day his lack of composure might have been costly. He did, however, win a few aerial duels against an imposing forward in Felipe Caicedo.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 - A decent performance from a promising player who was out of his natural position. Maitland-Niles attacked well down the left flank, linking nicely with Alex Iwobi.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 6 - Solid if not spectacular from Xhaka, who featured in his first pre-season game since returning from World Cup duty. Looked a bit rusty at times but was still able to hit some of his trademark long passes. It will be interesting to see how Xhaka plays under Unai Emery.

Lucas Torreira - 6 - A promising debut for Torreira, who many Arsenal fans would've paid close attention to. Broke up play in the middle of the park and distributed the ball quickly. His aggression in midfield could be vital for the Gunners' top four challenge.

Alex Iwobi - 7 - Celebrating a new long term contract, Iwobi was almost solely responsible for creating his team's first goal. After a darting run on the left flank, Iwobi cut inside and unleashed a right-footed shot which hit the post, allowing Nelson to tap in from close range. An impressive outing from the 22-year-old who could have a big part to play in the upcoming season.

Reiss Nelson - 6 - Scored the opener from close range and was genuinely a threat out wide whilst he was on the field. Nelson is an exciting young talent and with Arsenal's current lack of width in the squad, he has a huge chance to push for a starting XI place.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette - 5 - Wasn't really presented with a lot of chances, he did force Lazio goalkeeper Proto into a smart save with a powerfully hit volley. His hold up play for Aubameyang's goal was very impressive.

Eddie Nketiah - 5 - Similarly to Lacazette, wasn't exactly presented with a significant number of chances. Nketiah is very much a poacher who thrives on good service, so it's no surprise that his impact on games is limited when he isn't on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Konstantinos Mavroponas - 5 - Brought on for Holding with around 13 minutes to go. Helped close the game out with minimum fuss.

Sokratis - 5 - Like his fellow Greek countryman, was brought on with a little over ten minutes remaining. Made a good sliding challenge late on to kill a potential Lazio attack.

Mesut Ozil - 5 - Introduced around the hour mark for Xhaka, came on and prodded the ball forward in his usual fashion to try and get some attacks going.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6 - Came on at half-time in place of Nelson and very nearly scored his first Arsenal goal, but his effort inside the box was well saved.

Mohamed Elneny - 5 - Replaced new boy Torreira around the 60th-minute mark. Pressed the opposition in his usual relentless manner and won the ball back for his side on a few occasions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6 - Replaced Nketiah late on and grabbed the goal which saw the game come to an end as a contest. After good hold up play by Lacazette, Aubameyang's right-footed curled shot caught Proto unawares and nestled into the corner of the net.

Emile Smith Rowe - 5 - Entered the game late in place of Lacazette and didn't really have enough of the ball to have an influence.

Henrik Mkhitaryan - 5 - Subbed on for Iwobi inside the 61st minute and caused a few problems with his direct running.