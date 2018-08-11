Pre match analysis: Newcastle and Spurs ready to test their strength

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to face off in their season opener at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Both teams are going into the match after a disappointing and frustrating transfer window.

The Magpies did manage to sign seven players -- Martin Dúbravka, Kenedy (on loan), Ki Sung-yueng, Fabian Schär, Yoshinori Mutō, Salomón Rondón (on loan) and Federico Fernandez -- in the transfer window, but could not sign a left-back and number 10 which left manager Rafa Benitez unsatisfied once again.

On the other hand, Spurs had a disastrous transfer window to say the least as they became the first club since 2003 not to sign a single player in the summer transfer window.

With increasing amount of uncertainty in both camps, it will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the clash on Saturday.

Lucas Moura to rescue?

Lucas Moura is often termed as a player who has a lot of potential, but that potential never seem to materialised completely.

Having signed from PSG in January earlier this year for £25m, Moura has failed to establish himself as someone who Mauricio Pochettino can rely on.

But the 25-year-old was the star player for Spurs in the pre-season, which must’ve given a lot of optimism to the North-London giants.

With Son Heung-min due to leave for the Asian Games and no new signings, Moura has a potential to rescue Spurs’ season by showing his talent, which made him one of the hottest property in Europe not that long ago.

Goals galore for Newcastle?

The Magpies are a picture of frustration for their fans and a picture of unfilled potential for the neutrals – and that is not just limited to their on-field achievement. Even in the transfer market, year in, year out they promise so much but never able to deliver.

But for a change, this time around, the Toon Army did manage to strengthen their attack substantially by signing the kind of player’s which can be termed as ideal of Benitez’s team.

Arrival of experienced Premier League striker Rondon and Japan international Mutō is surely an upgrade on departed duo of Aleksandar Mitrović and Dwight Gayle in every aspect.

Both are proven goal scorers, hardworking and have the ability to hold up play, which can provide space for the likes of Matt Ritchie, Kenedy and others to capitalize on, something which would please the Newcastle boss immensely.

With those two in the ranks fit and raring to go, Benitez will be optimistic of having a better cup run and at least a similar kind of league finish the team had last time around.