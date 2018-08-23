Watford's Obbi Oulare joins Standard Liege on season-long loan

Obbi Oulare has joined Standard Liege on a season-long loan move from Watford with an option to buy.

The striker will spend the remainder of the 2018/19 season on loan at the Belgian Pro League club, subject to a medical.

The deal comes as Watford look to trim their squad ahead of the August 31 deadline for outgoing transfers.

Oulare has made three first-team appearances for the Hornets since arriving at Vicarage Road in 2015.

The 22-year-old has had previous loan spells Zulte Waregem, Willem II and Royal Antwerp.

A statement on Standard Liege’s official website read: “Standard Liege welcomes Obbi Oulare and wishes him the best in our colours.”

Oulare has played 50 minutes for Watford

Oulare joined Watford from Club Brugges on a five-year deal in 2015 after making 39 appearances and scoring nine goals for the Belgian giants.

The youngster has made two Premier League appearances - clocking up five minutes against Swansea and Leicester in 2016 - and made his only start for the club against Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Oulare is a Belgium youth international. Source | Getty Images.

Oulare has previously been spent on loan to Belgian Pro League sides Zulte Waregem and Royal Antwerp, and Eredivisie outfit William II. The forward had 19 goal contributions in a combined 22 starts.

First-team minutes are the aim for Oulare

Oulare, a Belgium under-21 international, is joining a side fourth in the Belgian top-flight after four games having made an unbeaten side to the season with two wins and two draws. Standard Liege have the best defence in the league but have failed to score in half their matches.

The Reds finished second in the Championship play-offs last season, three points behind Club Brugges. Michel Preud'homme’s side fell short in the Champions League qualifiers this term after losing 5-2 to Ajax last month.

New signing Oulare will be hoping the gain some first-team minutes this season but, with Liege ordinarily starting with one outright striker in the starting XI, the Watford man will have to fight to gain a starting spot.