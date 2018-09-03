Watford player ratings from impressive victory over Spurs

Watford came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road, which maintained their perfect start to the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Despite a tepid first half, the Hornets found the stride in the second period and showed gritty determination after conceding the opener as they scored two in the space of seven minutes to prevail over their visitors.

So, who were the standout players in an impeccable team performance from Javi Gracia’s side?

Defence:

Ben Foster: He was largely untested as far as goal-saving stops go, however Foster collected cross after cross as Tottenham’s full-backs lumped balls into the Watford area and was also excellent at rushing out and picking up loose balls. He could perhaps have done better for the opening goal. 7.

Daryl Janmaat: Another solid performance from the Dutchman, who coped well with the threat of both Ben Davies and Dele Alli down Watford’s right. Janmaat always provides an option going forward and linked up well with the players ahead of him, making the most passes of any Watford player with 40. 8.

Christian Kabasele: Hornets fans will be running out of superlatives to describe Kabasele. The Belgian made the most clearances of any player on the pitch and thwarted countless Spurs attacks with inch-perfect tackles and unplayable physical power. 8.

Craig Cathcart: An immense performance from Cathcart, wrapped up by scoring the winning goal with a thumping header from the centre of the box. One of the greatest features of the season so far has been seeing a long-standing Hornet like Cathcart blossom in the Premier League — long may it continue. 9.

Jose Holebas: He may have been one of the less popular squad members last season, yet Holebas looks a reformed player this term. Dealt as well as he could with the pace of Lucas Moura, while another two assists saw the Greek international rise to the summit of the assists table, level with Manchester City’s £52million-rated Benjamin Mendy. Who saw that coming? 8.

Midfield:

Will Hughes: While the former Derby magician is predominantly an attacker, it was his defensive contribution that caught the eye against Spurs. Hughes made five blocks, two clearances, two tackles and provided ample cover for Janmaat who often drifted forward. 7.

Abdoulaye Doucouré: The Frenchman was unfortunate with his own-goal, which shouldn’t overshadow another impressive performance from Doucouré. He showed relentless endeavour to win the ball back and charged upfield to support attacks. 7.

Etienne Capoue: The former Spurs man was vital in Watford’s defensive efforts as they endured long spells of pressure from the visitors. Capoue won the ball back more than any other player, making six tackles and five interceptions. 8.

Roberto Pereyra: The Argentine’s involvement was more indirect this time around: Spurs were so focused on keeping him out of the game that his instinctive movement opened up space for the other players around him. Pereyra made the most of the ball when he had it, completing the most dribbles of any player on the pitch. 7 .

Attack:

Troy Deeney: The Deeney revelation continues. The Tottenham defence couldn’t cope with his strength and aerial ability, and he took his goal like the throwback centre-forward that he is. 9.

Andre Gray: Gray often fed off Deeney’s scraps but nevertheless did well when involved. Yet another physical presence for the Spurs defence to deal with — they didn’t look up to facing Watford’s powerful strike partnership. 7.

Substitutes:

Isaac Success: A top substitute display from Success. The Nigerian added yet more strength to the Hornets’ attack and is a silky dribbler when he gets his head down and drives forward. It’s a relief to finally see the former club-record signing come good. 7.

Nathaniel Chalobah: After nearly a year on the sidelines, a fan-favourite in Chalobah returned to Premier League action. He didn’t have long enough to impact the game but will be hoping to start some games in the coming weeks. N/A.

Adrian Mariappa: The veteran defender was brought on to shore up Watford’s defence in the closing stages. Again, Mariappa wasn’t on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating. N/A.

After the international break, Watford will hope to continue their perfect start to the season as they host Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Saturday 15 September.