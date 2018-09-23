West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea: First clean sheet for the Hammers as Chelsea's unbeaten run continues

After picking up their first three points of the season in a 3-1 win at Everton last week, Manuel Pellegrini's side battled to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Goalless at the break

It certainly wasn't a start Maurizio Sarri had hoped for as his side started on the wrong foot, with West Ham putting on a lot of pressure in the early stages of the game. Their first chance saw them come fairly close after Pedro Obiang's cross was cleared out by Rudiger.



After that, the game was dominated by Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard coming close to scoring, their constant efforts throughout the game being saved by Łukasz Fabiański.



Desipte having little-to-no possession, West Ham hadn't given up their hopes and constantly created danger from counter attacks, with Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio leading the line.



Near the 30th minute mark it was Antonio who came close on two occasions. Felipe Anderson skipped past Cesar Azpilicueta and put through the England international who dragged his shot wide and over.

A few minutes later, Yarmolenko's deflected pass fell into Antonio's path who shot straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga from just five yards out.

A tale of two halves

Despite the few chances, the first half was rather drab for a game which was a highly rated London Derby matchup.



But the second 45 minutes were the complete opposite. West Ham got pushed even harder into their own half, and looking at the chances Chelsea had, it could have been 3-0 to the visitors if they were just a bit more clinical.



One player who needs to work on his finishing is Alvaro Morata. His second touch of the game after coming on for Giroud could've been deadly for West Ham, but the Spaniard shot straight at Fabianski's face from as little as seven yards out in the 66th minute. He had all of the goal and all of the time in the world but failed to convert.



Four minutes later, Hazard got into a decent position to shoot, but his attempt was blocked by Issa Diop, who arguably was the game's man of the match.



Although the Hammers had only 21% possession, they still managed to threaten Kepa one more time. In the 76th minute, a cross whipped in at the far post by substitute Robert Snodgrass was turned behind from Yarmolenko's header.

Testing period for the Hammers

The 80th-minute mark was a breakout point for Chelsea, as they visibly stepped up their game. West Ham had barely had the ball in their half after being pummelled by constant low and high crosses into their penalty box.



After good team play from the visitors down the left side, it was N'Golo Kante who had an eye for goal, but after deflecting an effort off of Fabian Balbuena, it went for a corner kick.



The ball was to find the net at the London Stadium with Morata finding the goal, however, Kante was adjudged to be offside and it didn't stand.



Next, it was substitute Ross Barkley who tested Fabianski, with his shot from range going towards the low far corner of the goal, but the ex-Arsenal keeper just managed to get his glove to it and turn the dangerous shot behind the post.



The last two chances were from Willian and Hazard respectively, with the Brazillian's right-footed volley from four yards out going out for a throw in, whilst the Belgian's attempt was easily caught by Fabianski as it finished goalless.