Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (7-8 on penalties): Mourinho beaten by Lampard in Carabao Cup

Manchester United have made an early exit to the 2018-19 Carabao Cup competition after losing 8-7 on penalties to Derby County in the third round.

The match presented the first encounter between Jose Mourinho and his former player Frank Lampard, who was integral to the Portuguese's great Chelsea side.

How the 90 minutes unfolded

Mourinho's United opened the scoring with a beautiful and swift counter attack.

Anthony Martial expertly collected the ball on the left, playing it into Romelu Lukaku who flicked it behind for Jesse Lingard. Lingard laid it on a plate for Juan Mata to come onto and finesse into the net.

United held on until half-time, with Derby having a growing influence on the game.

On the 59th minute Harry Wilson, a loanee from Liverpool, equalised with a stunning free-kick that began on the right but swerved into the top left corner of the goal.

With the score at 1-1, Sergio Romero was sent off eight minutes later after handling the ball outside of his penalty area, allowing Lee Grant to make his debut in place of Mata, who was sacrificed.

It looked like Derby would heap another upset on United, who exited the same competition last season following a shock 2-1 loss to Bristol City, after Jack Marriott's 85th minute rebound.

But, as typical of the big man, substitute Marouane Fellaini brought United back in it in the 95th minute. 2-2, and straight to penalties!

Derby prevail on penalties

With extra-time no longer available in the competition, a thrilling penalty shootout followed the 90 minutes.

Each sides first seven penalties were executed superbly, with Lukaku, Martial and Fellaini among those slotting in for United and Wilson, Marriott and Johnson the same for Derby.

But with Derby scoring their eighth, Richard Keogh netting, the pressure was passed onto the shoulders of Phil Jones. His low penalty was saved by Scott Carson, meaning Mourinho the master was beaten by Lampard his apprentice on their first battle.