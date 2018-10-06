Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Cardiff City: Spurs bounce back from mid-week defeat to pile misery on Bluebirds

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from their Champions League midweek defeat with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Eric Dier's eighth-minute goal proved the decisive factor between the two sides.

Despite Tottenham's dominance and Cardiff being reduced to 10 men a lack of conviction in front of goal almost cost the hosts who move up to third place.

Quick out of the blocks

It took Spurs just eight minutes to take the lead as Eric Dier fired them ahead.

From a corner, the ball fell kindly at the feet of the Englishman who made no mistake in cannoning the ball beyond Neil Etheridge.

Despite Tottenham's total dominance, indecisiveness from Hugo Lloris almost Spurs for the second time in a week.

Jacob Murphy lobbed the Frenchman and Toby Alderweireld was forced to clear the ball off the line.

The Bluebirds began to work their way back into the game but Spurs showed their class as they held off any threat.

Lucas Moura came close to doubling the lead just before half-time but his shot fell wide of the mark.

With seconds before the interval, Heung-min Son bared down on goal but his shot from 18-yards out flew well over the target - summing up his sloppy first-half.

Spurs lacking conviction

Straight from the whistle commencing the second period, the hosts attacked and Lucas Moura's half-volley was cleared off the line by Sean Morrison.

The Lilyhwhite's continued to dominate but again they lacked a clinical cutting edge in order to put the game to bed.

However, just before the hour mark Joe Ralls was shown a red card for a cynical challenge on Lucas Moura.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Cardiff came closest to scoring after the sending off as Lloris was forced to deflect a header from Morrison onto the post.

Pochettino left frustrated

Although it is another three points on the board for Spurs it was far from a dazzling performance.

A dominant performance but not a clinical one in which could have cost the Lilywhites had Cardiff took their few chances on goal.

After such a positive start, it seemed a matter of how many goals Spurs would win by but the Argentine coach will have been relieved when the full-time whistle was blown.

Spurs move up to third in the league with an away trip to West Ham coming up next Saturday.