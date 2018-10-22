Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: Ozil orchestrates Gunners victory

Leicester City lose their second game in a row after a dominant second half display from Arsenal on Monday evening.

Leicester took the lead after a strong start after Ben Chilwell's cross was deflected into the Arsenal net by Hector Bellerin. Mesut Ozil then equalised on the stroke of half time before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's two quick-fire goals in the second halfsealed the victory for the Gunners.

A quick start by Leicester City

The Foxes started brightly in the first half as Kelechi Iheanacho saw two shots blocked and saved respectively within the first ten minutes.

The high press that Leicester exerted within the first 25 minutes especially gave Arsenal a lot of problems, seeing them pinned back in their half for much of that opening period.

This press eventually lead to the goal as Harry Maguire won the ball back in the midfield area before laying the ball off to Wilfred N'Didi. N'didi then thread it through to Chilwell, whose first touch took him away from Bellerin before his attempted cross was diverted into the Arsenal goal by the defender.

Ozil takes the game away from Leicester

On the stroke of half time, a loose pass from Jamie Vardy unleashed an Arsenal counter attack lead primarily from Ozil which saw him play a one-two with Bellerin before classily finishing the move with a shot that bounced into the net off the post.

In the second half, Ozil played a key role in both of Arsenal's goals. The first was created by a defence splitting through ball to Bellerin who crossed it to Aubameyang who found himself at the right place at the right time.

The second saw him calmly lift the ball over Kasper Schmeichel to Aubameyang to finish in an empty net for his second goal in as many minutes.

Takeaways

Sustaining performance for the full match a problem for Leicester

Claude Puel's men have usually found themselves starting sluggishly in matches and improving as the match progresses, but this game saw the complete opposite occur.

The first half was dominated by the Foxes until Bellerin's own goal acted as a catalyst for Arsenal's resurgence in the match. The latter end of the first half and the entirety of the second saw Leicester struggle for any real momentum as Arsenal's quality began to fully shine through.

If Leicester want to realistically challenge for a European place, this issue needs to be addressed as the quality of opposition in the Premier League will, more often than not, take advantage of the dip in intensity and quality.

Vardy's influence missing from the match

Jamie Vardy's record against the 'big six' is mightily impressive, but the Foxes missed his killer edge in the duration of the match.

His influence on the game was minimal even when Leicester saw themselves on top and in the second half, he was barely in the game. Vardy later ran off the pitch and into the tunnel with ten minutes of the game left, with the Sky Sports commentators speculating that a stomach bug was the cause.

Arsenal's squad depth a real problem for other teams

Arsenal's starting eleven was full of quality, with the likes of Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulling the strings from midfield.

In the second half, with the score still at 1-1, Unai Emery had the quality of Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey to call upon in order to turn the match around.

Within five minutes of entering the field, Aubameyang had a brace to his name and Arsenal had three points in the bag.

Man of the Match

Mesut Ozil

Ozil is often criticised for his body language and his effect on the pitch but his unquestionable talent cannot be ignored. He took the match by the scruff of the neck and orchestrated Arsenal's come back to great effect. He was captain on the night and lead by example.