Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview: Mourinho's injury issues lessen after internationals

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to bounce back from their derby defeat before the international break.

What could this game mean?

The Red Devils go into the game in eighth place and a win will be vital for them if they are to maintain their slim hopes of a top-four finish at the end of the season. Any ambitions of a title challenge have already slipped away but hope still remains in terms of qualifying for the Champions League.

Palace, too, can’t afford any mistakes. The Eagles sit all the way down in sixteenth courtesy of a seven match winless run with only a matter of goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

What do the stats say?

Manchester United are firm favourites going into the tie having won nine out of their last ten meetings between the two sides. The last time Palace came away with more than a draw was back in 2011 with a 2-1 win back when Dougie Freedman was in charge.

Crystal Palace have lost their last 11 league visits to Old Trafford, failing to score on ten of these occasions. However, it isn’t all bad news for Roy Hodgson as Manchester United have conceded at least one goal in their last eight Premier League games. Only once have they had a longer run without a clean sheet which was back in 1999 when the treble winning team went nine games without a clean sheet between August and October.

A short insight into Manchester United’s season so far

It’s been an exhilarating few months for Manchester United fans who experienced a string of inconsistent results. Jose Mourinho’s men were held by Wolves and lost out to both Derby County (Carabao Cup) and West Ham. However, at times United showed glimpses of progress putting in a strong performance at Chelsea and beating Champions League favourites Juventus 2-1 away from home in Turin, reuniting with fan favourite Cristiano Ronaldo.

Team news

Manchester United have a fully fit squad for the first time this season after Jose Mourinho confirmed that injury doubts Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are fit to play.

Luke Shaw, the Portuguese’s preferred fullback this season is unavailable to play due to a one-match suspension for picking up five bookings.

Former-United winger Wilfried Zaha is fit to play for the Eagles. Zaha was initially a doubt for the game at Old Trafford after picking up a slight hamstring injury before the break. Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are also available.