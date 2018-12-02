Manuel Pellegrini absolutely delighted with away win against Newcastle United

A perfect away win for West Ham United against Newcastle United who themselves came into this game with three wins on the trot.

Manuel Pellegrini and his men displayed was a far cry from their last outing against Manchester City at the London Stadium.

The Chilean expressed his views when interviewed after the game:

“We are very satisfied because I think the team played a very good game. We scored three good goals and created at least four or five more chances to score. And we kept a clean sheet, which is not very normal for us this season, so we’re pleased. It was the complete game," he said.

The Hammers were on the front foot from the start with Javier Hernandez scoring either side of the half and Felipe Anderson sealing the well-deserved victory late on.

Keeping a clean sheet is important

The former City Boss praised his defender’s performance, after conceding four sloppy goals against the Blues and only keeping one clean sheet before facing Newcastle

“It was, of course, a concern, [only keeping one clean sheet before today]. If you keep one, you can play differently. If you are a goal behind and start every game losing, it’s difficult.

Working hard at Addressing the Hammers defensive inconsistencies during the week at rush Green was clear to see Saturday. Pellegrini highlight’s the efforts the players are putting in stating,

“We didn’t play well defending against Manchester City, but of course we worked hard during the week and today we really played the way we need, and we defended the way we need to if we don’t want to concede goals.

Issa Diop commanded his area and was supported by a dominant display by Aaron Creswell – Sub with hamstring tightness. The workhorse which is 33-year-old Pablo Zabaleta and Fabian Balbuena solid performance

Little Mexican brace

The Irons boss praise Chicharito performance, knowing that it has been a tough season for him saying,

“It has not been easy for Chicharito this season, because he arrived after the World Cup without holiday, without pre-season and it’s not easy to recover your best moments.

The Mexican International partnered Marko Arnautovic, who even though wasn’t had his best, still played his part in allowing Chicharito the freedom to play his natural game which is scoring goals, Pellegrini continued by saying,

“But I know he’s a scorer and a player who plays very well inside the 18-yard-box, so I started with him today because before that he was not able to play a complete game. I am very happy for him and for the team.

Every player performed exceptional well

Mark Noble returning and partnering alongside Declan Rice in holding midfield roles. Robert Snodgrass coming back after suspension, delivering superb crosses. The Irons reliable keeper Lukasz Fabianski. Jack Wilshere coming back after a lengthy spell with ankle problems, putting a delightful pass for Felipe Anderson who went on to score.

The Chilean has noted the Brazilian Anderson is improving with each game, getting another goal late on to seal the win, stating,

“Felipe [Anderson] played a very good game also today. He scored one goal, he played a lot of important passes and he didn’t lose the ball. He is more used to the Premier League now and I agree that he is improving a little more in every game.”

Fixtures coming thick and fast

The Xmas period of football matches are fast approaching, and the Hammers are at home to Cardiff City, with only two days to recover and go again.

Tuesday night’s match at the London Stadium will be a test for Pellegrini side and stresses the importance of being disciplined and fully focus on the job, he concluded his interview by polarising the mistakes of thinking the Bluebirds will be an easy three points

“I think that the worst mistake we can make is that a fixture is available to win easily for us,” he continued.

“I think that we need to play the next game the same way we did today and knowing that we need to work hard to recover without the ball and in attack, we need to play the same way.

“It was an important three points but it’s not enough; we need to recover the bad start to the season and we need to think for three points more in the next game.”