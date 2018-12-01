Newcastle United 0-3 West Ham United: Victory seeking Hammers stop Newcastle's four game unbeaten run

West Ham have completely outclassed Newcastle United and surpassed them in the Premier League table after their matchup at the St. James' Park.



A brace by Javier Hernandez set the Hammers on a straight line for a victory with a Felipe Anderson finish closing the scoreline in the extra time of the second half.

Team adjustments before the clash at the bottom

West Ham were travelling into the north-east with a big lump in the back of their heads after last week's 3-0 loss to Man City at home, meanwhile the home side were very positive after winning three of their last four games.



It was quite clear from the start that The Hammers want to take all three points back to London, as Manuel Pellegrini started injury-scared Marko Arnautovic and Chicharito in a very offensive 4-4-2 formation.



Arthur Masuaku was yet again replaced in the starting XI by Aaron Cresswell, although it looks like he's going to be back in it very soon with Cresswell being out with a hamstring injury.



Robert Snodgrass got straight back into the midfield after his one game suspension replacing Pedro Obiang.

Rafa Benitez decided to make only one change to his Newcastle team that won 2-1 at Burnley, with Javier Manquillo coming in for Ciaran Clark in the left-back position.

End-to-end matchup covered up by scoreline

First half started fairly close, with both teams piling up pressure on both ends of the pitch.



But then the home side got struck by West Ham's Chicharito, who converted Snodgrass's looping cross with a first-time half-volley.



Then the game got even more fore and aft as with the amount of wasted chances the half could've ended with at least two more goals to each side.



And the first minute of the second half didn't shown any signs of slowing down for the future.



Salomon Rondon had at least two opportunities blocked and Arnautovic didn't capitalised on the same amount of chances as he was clearly looking uncomfortable after his hip injury sustained against City.



Fortunately, in the 63rd minute Chicharito scored yet again, this time with a low finish to the near post of Martin Dubravka's goal after being put through on goal by Arnautovic's flick on and dissolved the upcoming pressure.



Next 30 minutes contained even more wasted chances, before Jack Wilshere who came in from the bench in the 88th minute played a great through ball to Anderson who skipped past a defender and slotted the ball under Dubravka's body to put his team three goals up.

Positive takeaways from the performance

Firstly, the defence. Both Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop had been excellent, constantly successfully dealing with the threat provided by Rondon. The Venezuelan forward was completely shut down, not managing to get a clear shot for the whole duration of the game.



Secondly, Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian winger finally found his feet scoring his fifth goal of the season. His creativity, vision and flair brings the same amount or even more danger to the team than the one provided by the infamous Dimitri Payet.



Thirdly, Declan Rice. Yet another fantastic product of the "Academy of Football", the 19-year-old London-born defensive midfielder has been constantly proving himself as a backbone to the West Ham side which lacks in midfield. He is the future captain for the Hammers, it's just the contract issue that needs sorting out.

Man Of The Match

There were at least five stand-out players from the visiting side that deserve the MOTM award, but arguably Felipe Anderson was the one deserving it over the likes of Chicharito, Rice or Diop. One goal, two key passes, four chances created and 89% passing accuracy were a key to the team's high level performance.