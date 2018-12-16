The Warm Down: Spurs close the gap on the top two as late goal proves they can win ugly   

Tottenham Hotspur dramatically clinched all three points against Burnley at Wembley Stadium.

However, it took till the 91st-minute for the deadlock to be broken through substitute Christian Eriksen.

The Clarets will feel hard done by after a solid defensive performance up until the last knockings of the game.

Burnley solid at the back

Despite Tottenham's total dominance in possession, the Londoners only managed to get three shots on target throughout the game.

Sean Dyche's men have conceded goals for fun against the Premier League heavyweights this season with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool having scored a combined 12 goals against the Clarets.

Therefore, it came as a shock when Spurs struggled to break down the backline of the visitor's defence.

On the odd occasion, Joe Hart was forced into action, the Englishman rolled back the years showing he is still capable of competing to a high level.

However, Harry Kane will feel aggrieved after being denied a stonewall penalty in the first half when James Tarkowski brought the striker down in the box.

Super sub

In the middle of a hectic winter schedule, Mauricio Pochettino demonstrated his ability to rotate his squad as Christian Eriksen started on the bench.

The Danish international came on with 25-minutes to go and provided Spurs with the winning goal with a matter of minutes remaining.

The 26-year-old also scored a dramatic late winner in the Champions League against Inter Milan a few weeks ago to salvage their European dream.

Being able to rest a player of the calibre of Christian Eriksen was not an option for Pochettino last season but a lot of trust has been put in Moussa Sissoko this season.

Skipp makes debut

Oliver Skipp became yet another name added to the list of academy graduates since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the Lilywhites.

The 18-year-old started in the central of midfield alongside Moussa Sissoko and proved an instant hit with the Spurs faithful.

Skipp featured heavily throughout Tottenham's pre-season tour of the USA but had not featured domestically until Saturday's clash.

A very positive midfielder, he could be likened to fellow academy graduate Harry Winks in terms of his forward style of play.

The youngster made way for Heung-min Son in the 75th-minute and is likely to have a bright future at Spurs with Pochettino in charge.