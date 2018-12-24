Salomon Rondon admits it was an important point gained against Fulham

Newcastle's United's main striker who has four goals in his last seven games was still happy to pick up a valuable point against their relegation rivals.

The big Venezualian was starved of service once again against Fulham as his teammates failed to create any chances of note as the home side did not manage a shot on target.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Magpies but their main goal threat is remaining positive heading into their boxing day clash with Liverpool.

Having to remain positive

Despite it being a lacklustre performance from the Magpies the manager and players remain confident they can bounce back against top of the league Liverpool.

Salomon Rondon believes the Magpies must do more to create chances and threaten teams at St James' Park.

He spoke to The Chronicle after the draw against Fulham: "When you play at home, you have to create chances and get points, but if you cannot win a game then you have to make sure you do not lose at home."

"It's a point for us, we have to keep going. It was a physical game against a team close to us in the table, and we tried to win but we couldn't."

Important to not lose

Over the last few years, Newcastle have struggled to see out games and sometimes taking a point when things are not going for them instead of losing the game.

Although, they seem to be improving on their game management which has shown in the last two games by scoring with their only chance against Huddersfield and a point without having a shot on target against Fulham.

"Of course, you have to learn always that if you can't win, maybe you draw, but also if you lose you learn from that, too."

"We will keep trying to get more points, but the most important thing is we didn't lose and we have to keep going."

"We didn't lose to a rival and so we have to carry on. We have a big game on Wednesday and we have to try and get some points."

Happy to work for the team

The number nine is happy to put in the dirty work for his side if it means the team can get a positive result, even if it means he does not get on the scoresheet.

"It's difficult because strikers want chances and crosses, but the most important thing is that the team didn't lose."

"Look, Crystal Palace beat Man City so you don't know what can happen in these games."

'Anything can happen' - Rondon

"In my opinion, we are doing really, really well and we just had to adjust somethings in order to win more games."

"When you play in the Premier League, you never know what will happen."

"If Man City, who are second, lost at home to a team like Palace who are near where we are, then it shows anything can happen."

"We were close to winning at Man City earlier in the season when we scored, and it shows that you can beat anyone in the Premier League."