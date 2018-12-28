Opinion: Man United remain on brink of chaos, but could be firmly back on track

Football management is a precarious profession. In the Premier and Football League, more than half of the clubs in any given season will change their manager, some more than once.

Some managers don't meet the boards or the fans expectations - which can often be unrealistic. Some managers don't have the resources to stop decay. Some managers are simply not good enough.

Manchester United was immune to the pitfalls of hiring a new manager for so long because they struck gold when they appointed Sir Alex Ferguson. They enjoyed many halcyon days until his retirement in 2013.

In the wake of his retirement, they have become no different to any other club.

The ethos of the club is built on the foundations that Sir Matt Busby laid. An emphasis on youth and attacking football. The genius that Sir Matt was, trophies were also a by-product of this philosophy.

In between the two great Scottish Knights tenures, some of the traditions were upheld, but it was a huge challenge to marry everything together.

Tommy Docherty and Ron Atkinson, especially, played some wonderful swashbuckling football, and they did achieve some success. However, in general, the appointments didn't meet the requirements on the job description.

In 2013, United had history to refer back to in order to try and avoid the mistakes previously made when undertaking the monumental task of replacing an institution.

Easier said than done. The board have failed dismally with their recruitment, and it is now unclear as to what the vision is.

Changing vision

Had David Gill not departed at the same time as Sir Alex, things may have been different. He may have been able to get signings over the line to help David Moyes get off to a good start.

Moyes was brought in on a ridiculously long contract. It was the clubs way of saying "We don't sack managers. We are backing you". Except when it was clear he was out of his depth then that message meant nothing.

As with player signings, there is never a guarantee when appointing a manager. However, before appointing one, the expectations of the job must be clear.

On realising that a Sir Alex clone was unachievable, the priority became trophies. Louis van Gaal was appointed and the money made available to him showed real intent to return United to the pinnacle.

It never really worked out. His dictatorial approach alienated big names with fragile egos, the football was painfully boring and United fell further down the league pecking order.

Despite winning the FA Cup and despite being a wonderful promoter of youth, he was sacked. The serial winner Jose Mourinho coming in, in ruthless circumstances, emphasised that United's hierarchy want trophies and title challenges above all else.

After one year in charge, all looked rosy in the garden. A League Cup victory followed by the Europa League was able to overshadow an average league campaign.

The Europa League win was the first in United's history and it also secured Champions League football. This was additionally huge for the board and in particular Ed Woodward, as he had developed a penchant for outlandish and expensive signings.

Yet they made a deal with the devil, and as much as Mourinho was as close to guaranteed success as you could get, the histrionics and the circus he creates was never going to be far away.

His demeanour became more and more fractious. His dour outlook, consistent whingeing and fall outs with players covered the club in gloom.

A disastrous league campaign, coupled with awful results and performances took it's toll and Woodward relieved the fourth United manager (That he appointed) of his duties.

Crazy appointment could be genius

He then appointed a caretaker manager on loan from Norway, with a loan assistant from Australia. It beggared belief.

And yet it may just be the smartest move he has made since replacing Gill. Ole's at the wheel, and he's drawing on Sir Alex every step of the way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in with Mick Phelan, a key component of Sir Alex's backroom staff, have revolutionised the club in an almost miraculous fashion.

Solskjaer made an inspired choice of No.2 with Phelan (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

It's still early days. He still has detractors, who cited a nice run of fixtures in his first games in charge, but he did what was asked and the team overcome those fixtures in style, as well as perceived tougher ones.

The football was attractive, attacking and the team scored goals. It was clear and still is, that the squad is not that good that it can't be improved. There are still defensive frailties.

The way the forward line are playing, though, has enabled those defenders currently at the club some respite. Where United sustained lots of pressure in many games under Mourinho, they are now applying pressure.

It's easier to defend when the ball is at the other end of the pitch. Teams are now having to worry about United's attack. Even when they defend with numbers, United attack with numbers, and it's no surprise United are scoring goals and tighter at the back.

Squad togetherness

He has reinvigorated the squad. Not least Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. Pogba had a very public, long-running, feud with Mourinho. Solskjaer has smoothed that over, and Pogba's performances are akin to the ones that made him the most expensive player on the planet.

Although Rashford didn't seem to have issues, he looked a shadow of the player that burst on the scene. He looked frustrated. A lack of appearances, a lack of a clear position meant his performances were not as they should be.

Solskjaer has not only given him starting opportunities, enhancing his confidence, but he is scoring goals and appears to be ahead of Romelu Lukaku as United's number one striker.

Solskjaer has demonstrated he is United through and through. He knows the club inside out. He says the right things in all his interviews. He has not neglected one player and has instilled so much positivity that this squad can achieve things. Unthinkable when he took charge.

He has also shown a great tactical acumen, and in amongst all of the good things that have happened he has not forgotten the kids.

Angel Gomes has been seen again and Tahith Chong has made his debut. The likes of James Garner and several other young talents have been in and around the first team picture.

There are many challenges ahead. Many. You can only ride the crest of a wave for so long, and when setbacks occur, that will be a test for Solskjaer.

The biggest test will be for Woodward, because whilst he may have brought Solskaer in to be a stop gap and buy him time to work on securing Mauricio Pochettino, Solskjaer has already given an outstanding audition.

Pochetino would more than likely bring attacking football and nurture youth, boxes Solskjaer already ticks. Yet after Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup, he is coming in for criticism for a lack of trophies. He hasn't had money, but questions are being asked of him.

Although Pochettino has outstanding credentials, it will mean more upheaval when a new man comes in. Style of play, decisions on players, once again there will have to be a bedding in period.

If the "United Way" is the boards latest way of thinking, then ignoring Solskjaer may be foolhardy regardless how the remainder of the season pans out.