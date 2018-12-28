Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Spurs look to keep up their ruthless form as title race hots up 

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Wembley Stadium on Saturday as the festive schedule rolls on.

Spurs have enjoyed their busy December schedule and have put both Everton and Bournemouth to the sword in the past week.

As for Wolves, defeat against the league leaders Liverpool and a draw against strugglers Fulham has left them in 11th spot.

High flying Spurs

Tottenham's superb December form has seen them leapfrog Manchester City into second place.

Last Sunday, after going behind at Goodison Park Tottenham turned it around to leave the north-west with a 6-2 victory.

The Lilywhites continued their ruthless form in a 5-0 rout over Bournemouth at Wembley on Boxing Day.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have now recorded their best ever Premier League return after 19 games as they sit on 42 points.

Spurs edged a 3-2 win over the Wanderers in November at Molineux Stadium despite almost letting their 3-0 lead slip in the second-half.

It will be an uphill task for Wolves to leave the national stadium with anything after having only won two of their last nine meetings with Spurs.

However, Wolves have surprised many with their electric start to the Premier League season as unlike Fulham and Cardiff City they do not find themselves in the relegation battle.

This will mark the visitors' first trip to Wembley in over 30 years which could provide Nuno Espirito Santo's the push to gift their fans a late Christmas present.

Team news

Mauricio Pochettino remains without Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama through injuries.

However, Dele Alli will face a late fitness test ahead of the clash after travelling with the squad to their game on Wednesday to face Bournemouth.

Serge Aurier has also returned to training but is unlikely to feature in their final game of 2018.

Wolves are hoping to have their striker, Diogo Jota back after the striker has missed their past two games due to a hamstring issue.

Nuno Espirito Santo sticking to his guns

Despite Tottenham's superb form at the minute, the visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said he will not ditch Wolves' attacking style of play.

The Portuguese boss told the media:

"We've played already many games against top teams where we have shown that we don't change our identity.

"We are trying to build something, so when you try to build you do not look at the game like, 'What is the best way to get a result?' No, it's what is the best way for you to compete against these teams?"

Wolves have only won three of their nine away games this season.

"We've shown in previous games that we attack, we have shots on goals against heavy teams, even so the building process goes this way so the way we approach against Tottenham is going to be the same," he added.