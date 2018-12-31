Cardiff City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs look to bounce back from shock result against a struggling Cardiff

Cardiff City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the south of Wales on New Year's day.

The Bluebirds go into the game on the back of a victory against an in-form Leicester City.

As for Spurs, the Lilywhites had their superb December run ended by a shock defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both sides will be out to start 2019 in the right way through clinching maximum points to help them in their respective races at the opposite ends of the table.

Contrasting results

Cardiff City enjoyed their last outing as they paid a high-flying Leicester City a visit.

The Foxes went into the clash on the back of victories against Chelsea and then Manchester City but it was Neil Warnock's side which took the victory.

A second-half stoppage-time goal from Victor Camarasa which saw the visiting side a much-needed victory to keep them out of the bottom three.

However, Spurs did not enjoy the same joy in their last game after they suffered a miraculous comeback from the visiting Wolves.

Second-half goals from Willy Bolly, Raul Jiminez and Helder Costa secured the Midlanders an impressive 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.

The two sides met back in October at Wembley where an eighth-minute Eric Dier goal secured Tottenham the points.

Team news

Cardiff do not have any fresh injury concerns, Kenneth Zohore will remain out of contention as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Joe Bennett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, however, may make their return to the squad from injury.

As for Mauricio Pochettino, he may have Serge Aurier available for selection as the Ivorian comes to the end of his rehabilitation.

All of Victor Wanyama, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela are set to miss the game as they all remain injured.

Pochettino expecting a challenge

After Tottenham's shock defeat to Wolves on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino told the media he is expecting a tough test against Cardiff.

The Argentine told the media:

"I think, after that defeat, which in football can happen, we need to be clever enough to try to move on, to be competitive, because it's going to be tough."

The Bluebirds sit just outside of the drop zone in 16th place and just three points ahead of 18th placed Burnley.

"The first of January there, Cardiff, they won today against Leicester, look Leicester after two amazing victories against Chelsea and City and they lose at home to Cardiff, and Cardiff sure is going to have all the confidence, it's going to be such a tough game," the 46-year-old added.