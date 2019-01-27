Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs' week of misery continues as Palace secure fifth-round spot

Crystal Palace have knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup after a stunning 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Connor Whickham and Andros Townsend secured the Eagles their spot in the fifth round of the cup.

A week of misery topped off for Spurs as they find themselves dumped out of another competition.

Story of the game

Connor Wickham puts the Eagles ahead after just nine minutes on his first start in 792 days.

Jeffrey Schlupp drove through the Spurs midfield and then beyond Davinson Sanchez who did not prove strong enough to shrug off the German. Schlupp's shot was parried by Paulo Gazzaniga leaving Wickham with a simple tap in.

The goal came from the first attack of the game, Spurs had enjoyed and continued to enjoy the lions share of possession similar to Thursday night lacked the cutting edge going forward.

It was proving far too easy for Palace to defend against Spurs, their injury woes are well publicised but the players which were on the pitch were not living up to the expectations of the fans.

Lacklustre and deflated, Spurs conceded a second 10 minutes before the break.

Kyle Walker-Peters handled the ball inside his own box and Kevin Friend pointed to the spot to give Andros Townsend the chance to score against his former side.

And that he did, the former-Spur of 16 years sent Gazzaniga the wrong way to find him picking the ball for the second time of the day.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou was provided a golden chance to pull Spurs back into the tie but wastes it from close range.

Minutes later, Spurs were awarded after a foul on Juan Foyth but Tottenham's current luck was summed up when Kieran Trippier smashed the ball well wide of the goal from 12-yards out.

The spot-kick summed up Tottenham's recent luck, Trippier was unable to replicate the spot-kick which helped England beat Colombia last summer despite going the same side.

Embed from Getty Images

Half-time allowed Mauricio Pochettino the chance to change his tactical approach to the game by reverting to a back four by swapping Jan Vertonghen for Erik Lamela.

The introduction of Lamela sparked a change in the Tottenham attack with the Lilywhites as they began to move the ball much quicker.

However, they were still finding it hard to break through the Palace backline.

Spurs were looking better in the second period, yet they still lacked the determination and grit in the final third.

Heavy touches and sloppy passes were proving to be the story of the half for the Lilywhites.

The travelling Spurs fans echoed out a rendition of 'Oh Mousa Dembele' on the 70th-minute as a sign of how depleted their squad is at the minute - perhaps a message to Daniel Levy to bring some players in before the end of the month.

Poor, very poor from Spurs and they find themselves dumped out of another competition.

Takeaways from the game

First halves costing Spurs

In their games against Manchester United, Fulham, Chelsea and today against Palace the first halves of each game have been abysmal.

In all of the four games, Pochettino's men have conceded first and only in the Fulham game have managed to pull the result back in their favour. It is a pattern which we used to see from Spurs before Pochettino where the Lilywhites only began to stretch their legs once they had conceded first.

Palace deserved of the win

The second half proved less so but Crystal Palace managed Spurs excellently in the opening 45-minutes.

In the opening half, the Eagles were superb. Limiting Tottenham's chances and even when Spurs managed to get through on goal their veteran goalkeeper Julian Speroni was able to deny the visiting side.

On the attack, Palace were clinical and looked like scoring on every attack. Palace were everything Spurs were not.

Another cup elimination

This result has made for two cup eliminations for Spurs in just four days.

Carabao Cup misery on Thursday to London rivals Chelsea proved a bitter pill to swallow for Spurs but this one will not be taken any more lightly by Pochettino.

This was Tottenham's last real opportunity at lifting silverware this season and they have blown it.

Man of the match - Andros Townsend

The former-Spur proved a constant threat to the Tottenham defence and kept his cool from 12-yards to double their lead.

Townsend should have doubled his own tally just moments after his goal but was denied by Gazzaniga. A great performance from the 27-year-old who chose not to celebrate against his boyhood club.