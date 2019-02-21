Claude Puel reveals 'discussion' with Kasper Schmeichel amid father's comments

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that he has held 'discussions' with Kasper Schmeichel over his future amid comments by his father, Peter Schmeichel.

The Frenchman disclosed the information to the press during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League tie with Crystal Palace.

It came after Peter Schmeichel made comments on beIn Sport pre match, stating that his son may want a challenge at a bigger team. He said: "They’ve got good players, they just don't have the manager who can get the best out of them.”

'Kasper is happy at Leicester'

When Puel addressed the situation during his pre-match press conference, he stated that Schmeichel was indeed happy at the club and knew what they were working towards.

The Frenchman said: “I had a discussion with Kasper, not just about this but different things. He is happy to play with Leicester, he extended his contract a few months ago.

“He understands the project and what we are trying to put in place. He is happy with Leicester and this is the most important thing.”

Puel then praised Schmeichel's impact on the team, stating: "He has a good impact and influence on the team and a high level in his game."

'I don’t want to make comments about people outside the club'

Despite Schmeichel senior making his doubts about Puel's ability clear, the Foxes boss refused to give his thoughts on the matter.

He said: "I don’t want to make comments about people outside the club, it’s not my concern, I have a lot of respect for his career.

“After, I don’t know Peter. I don’t want to make other comments about this.”

The Frenchman then turned his attention back to his own players and affirmed that he wanted to maintain a positive standing with his squad.

Puel continued: “I want to keep my good relationship with my players and continue this good work with them and continue to improve."