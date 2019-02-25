Pochettino left frustrated by shock Burnley defeat

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

The defeat now leaves Spurs' title dreams shattered and their aims will now be set on securing a top-four spot.

A surprising defeat left Mauricio Pochettino frustrated with his side for allowing a golden opportunity to slip.

Spurs face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two fixtures in the Premier League which could prove vital in their race for a top-four spot.

Title now out of reach

Defeat to the Clarets has left Spurs six points off league leaders Liverpool.

However, Pochettino believes his side's chances at the crown have now ended.

"I think it was a fantastic opportunity for us to be a real contender and to show everyone that we deserved to be there," Pochettino said.

"If you come here and in the end, you are not capable of winning then, of course, you cannot justify your defeat or say you are not a contender because something is outside of our environment."

Tottenham face Liverpool at the end of March but Spurs could be even further adrift by then.

"The most important thing is to see inside yourself, we need to improve, we need to defend better, we need to play better, we need to be better in possession, we need to improve our quality, we need to be stronger.

"When you play a team like Burnley it's very clear the transitions, the long ball in behind our back three, playing with two strikers that are so strong. I think it was never under control the game, then we conceded and we scored and in the end never was it a game that we could say we had it under control," he added.

Second best on the day

For a team who are supposed to be challenging in the title race, Pochettino was not impressed by his side's display.

"Okay, we had the possession, we created more chances than Burnley but it's not enough," said the Argentine.

Arsenal, in fourth place, are now only seven points off Spurs and by Saturday evening could be just one point off the Lilywhites - results depending.

"At this type of level if you want to be a contender you have to come here and show your credentials and say 'we are here because we deserve it and we are going to be real contenders'.

"That didn't happen and we need to find why, inside not outside," he added.

Kane back and firing

Harry Kane returned to the squad after a long term ankle ligament injury and fired Spurs level after 65 minutes.

"That shows that the most important thing is the collective. We won with other players," Pochettino said.

Kane is expected to keep his place in the squad against Chelsea despite having just returned from injury.

"You can win or you can lose. It's pushing a lot, why this player, why that player? Why didn't he play? We're going to miss this or that. That is why it is all about the collective.

"Harry scored and I'm so happy that he's back. He's going to help the team, but nobody is more important than the team.

"In the day that we understand that maybe we are going to cross the line and improve like a club and team and maybe we are going to be a real contender. Until that it's going to be really difficult," the 46-year-old said.