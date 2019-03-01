Watford vs Leicester City Preview: Leicester looking to start life under Rodgers with a win 

Leicester City face Watford in the Premier League in what is new manager Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge.

The East Midlands side beat Brighton and Hove Albion in their last game, their first league win since New Year's Day, and will be looking to build on that performance with another victory.

Watford come into the game off the back of a 5-0 humbling by league leaders Liverpool and will be aiming to get back on track in terms of the fight for the European places.

A win for the Foxes could propel them back up to the top half of the table, while a victory for the Hornets would potentially see them rise into 7th place.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy comes into the match in good form, scoring two goals in his last three games with the last one being the winner against Brighton. The former England striker opened the scoring in the reverse fixture earlier on in the season and will be hoping to have the same impact on this match.

Ben Foster conceded five goals in his previous match, so a clean sheet will be top of his priority list. The Hornets keeper has made crucial saves for his side throughout the season and will be hoping he is in top form against Leicester to prevent Vardy and co. having any joy in front of goal.

The Last Meeting Between the Sides

Leicester ran out comfortable winners in the sides' last meeting as Watford failed to have a shot on target during their 2-0 defeat to the Foxes.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot before a slick counter attack was superbly finished by James Maddison ​​​​​​​to make it 2-0.

A two footed challenge by Etienne Capoue on Kelechi Iheanacho in the 90th minute meant that the away side finished with ten men on what proved to be a disappointing day for Watford.

Team News

Leicester have no new injury concerns as Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey remain out.

Miguel Britos is available after overcoming illness, while Jose Holebas returns from suspension.

Kiko Femenia is a doubt after missing Friday's training session with illness after the full-back was expected to return from injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Watford: Foster, Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; N'Didi, Tielemans; Gray, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Watford boss Javi Gracia has given his thoughts on facing a team with a new manager in his pre-match press conference.

"It’s true in this moment we don’t know what they can do because there is a new manager and maybe they choose other players or another shape, but we know the players they have and I don’t think they will change a lot the players or the way they are playing."

He added: "I don’t know if it’s more difficult but it’s different, because we don’t have the references we have with other coaches and other teams, but the most important thing is always to be concentrated on ourselves and on our work."

New Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed the reasons he joined Leicester in his first pre-match press conference at the club.

He stated: I’ve had other opportunities to leave over nearly three years at Celtic, but this was an opportunity that I felt was too good to turn down, to come to a club with the ambition Leicester City have, with a very simple infrastructure that allows me to work with the chairman and Jon (Rudkin) here, who is the sporting director, and like I say, a group of players who are young and hungry."

The Northern Irishman then turned his attention the game at hand, stating: "It’ll be a tough game for us. One, because they are a very good side with players with physicality. Also, I know Vicarage Road as a manager, it was my first job and it was always difficult for any team to go to Vicarage Road."